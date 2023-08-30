CRAIC Technologies Launches GeoImage™ Imaging Photometer for Vitrinite Reflectance Measurements

CRAIC Technologies, a leading innovator in scientific instrumentation for microscopy and microanalysis, is proud to announce the release of the GeoImage™ Imaging Photometer for Vitrinite Reflectance Measurements. This powerful new instrument is designed to provide petrologists, geologists, petroleum engineers, and researchers with a reliable and precise method of measuring and mapping the vitrinite reflectance of geological samples.

Image Credit: CRAIC Technologies

The GeoImage™ Imaging Photometer combines high-resolution imaging with advanced photometric analysis, allowing users to accurately determine the amount of light reflected by vitrinite macerals in coal and other organic-rich materials. The instrument features a specially designed imaging system that captures high-quality images of the sample, which are then analyzed using advanced photometric algorithms to calculate the vitrinite reflectance. In addition to vitrinite reflectance measurements and imaging, GeoImage™ may also be configured for point counting. GeoImage™ is truly a fast and reliable multi-purpose tool for coal, coke and petroleum source rock analysis.

"We are excited to introduce the GeoImage™ Imaging Photometer to the geology and petroleum communities," said Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. "This instrument represents a significant advancement in the field of vitrinite reflectance measurements, offering users a powerful and user-friendly tool with unmatched speed of analysis."

In addition to its advanced imaging and photometric capabilities, the GeoImage™ Imaging Photometer is also equipped with a range of features to enhance user productivity and efficiency. These include a motorized sample stage, a high-resolution color camera, and a powerful software suite for data analysis and manipulation. This means that the system can be used in either a manual or automated measurement mode. "We have designed the GeoImage™ Imaging Photometer with the needs of our users in mind," said Dr. Martin. "With its advanced features and user-friendly design, we believe it will become an essential tool for geologists and petroleum engineers alike."

The GeoImage™ Imaging Photometer is available now and can be purchased directly from CRAIC Technologies or through its authorized distributors.

Source: https://www.microspectra.com/