ABB Launches Flowmeters with Faster and More Reliable Data Transmission for Process Industries

Reducing complexity and cost of installation, the new CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters combine Power Over Ethernet (POE) with the ProfiNet protocol, providing a single-cable solution for both power and data transmission

The new flowmeters reduce the risk of data transmission errors caused by power fluctuations or interruptions, providing accurate and reliable real-time data to the control system

Scalable four wire ethernet facilitates remote flow rate measurement and adjustment, while a dedicated web server provides direct access to device diagnostics

ABB has launched CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters that can be powered over the same ethernet cable used for data transmission, eliminating the need for separate cabling. The new feature reduces installation time and cost, and increases the speed and reliability of data transmission.

One of the key challenges facing customers in process industries is the need to reduce the complexity and cost of installation and operation of field instruments, infrastructure and systems. The new ABB CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters featuring ProfiNet with Power Over Ethernet address this challenge by providing a single-cable solution.

ProfiNet is a protocol utilized in the field of Operational Technology (OT) that operates at the application layer. Incorporating ProfiNet into ABB’s CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters enables seamless and real-time exchange of data, and monitoring of alarms and diagnostics. It also allows for diverse configurations to ensure reliable and efficient communication between the flowmeters and across both local area and wide area networks (LAN & WAN).

“Remote monitoring and control are becoming increasingly important in many industries,” said Harald Grothey, Global Product Manager at ABB. “ProfiNet's high-speed communication capabilities with fast and reliable data transmission mean remote operators can make informed decisions in real-time, reducing the need to travel for on-site support. We are always looking for ways to help our customers become more efficient. By reducing the need for separate cabling, the new CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster flowmeters are a stepping stone to a more resource-efficient future.”

(1/2) The new ProcessMaster flowmeter provides a single-cable solution for both power and data transmission.

Image Credit: ABB

ABB’s CoriolisMaster and ProcessMaster with ProfiNet ensure reliable data transmission by providing a stable and consistent power supply. This helps to reduce the risk of data transmission errors caused by power fluctuations or interruptions and ensures that the data received by the control system is accurate and reliable. Transmitted in real time, information on flow rates and densities is always up-to-date.

The easy-to-access built-in webserver minimizes time spent for set-up and parameterization of the flowmeters significantly. Users get access to all parameters, such as measurement range, units, IO configuration, verification and diagnostic settings as well as a data-logging function. With this, a reduced overall commissioning and engineering time results in additional cost savings.

ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~20,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps customers in process, hybrid and maritime industries improve performance and safety of operations, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. go.abb/processautomation

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com