ABB Adds Ethernet-APL Connectivity to Electromagnetic Flowmeters for Hazardous Areas

ProcessMaster, ABB’s next generation electromagnetic flowmeters, now allow for high-speed transmission of field data in hazardous environments

The Ethernet-APL-enabled sensors will bring a step-change to the chemical, oil & gas, power as well as water industries by combining precise measurement with fast, secure data access

ABB’s expanding portfolio of instrumentation with Ethernet-APL connectivity opens new possibilities for digital collection and analysis of process data

ProcessMaster, ABB’s next generation electromagnetic flowmeters, are now available with Ethernet-APL (Advanced Physical Layer) connectivity, allowing for high-speed transmission of field data. By expanding its portfolio of APL-enabled instrumentation, ABB continues to bring the benefits of Ethernet communication to industrial operations.

The new ProcessMaster with Ethernet-APL

Image Credit: ABB

The new ProcessMaster flowmeters offer possibilities for simplified connectivity and high-speed collection and analysis of a wealth of process and diagnostic data in chemical factories, oil & gas operations, power plants, and the water industry. With the ability to measure flow in any process application, the ProcessMaster with Ethernet-APL supports the production process and opens new possibilities for process engineers and plant managers. The new capabilities support real-time decision-making and predictive maintenance based on real-time data, significantly reducing errors and downtime.

Ethernet is the most common communication technology in industrial applications. However, in most process industries its application has remained minimal due to concerns about safety, cost, and limitations on cable length, which has made it difficult to establish communication networks in large industrial facilities. These issues were addressed with the introduction of Ethernet-APL, which was created through the successful cooperation of 12 major industry suppliers of process automation, including ABB, and four international standard organizations.

“Following the successful launch last year of Ethernet-APL-enabled SwirlMaster and VortexMaster, two of our most widely used flowmeters in chemical factories and oil & gas operations, we're now bringing more devices with Ethernet-APL connectivity to the market,” said Krishna Prashanth, Global Product Line Manager, Electromagnetic Flowmeters from ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “This is fantastic news for our customers who can expect a leap in measurement performance in our electromagnetic flowmeters through high-speed transmission of field data even in hazardous areas.”

Ethernet-APL offers enhanced data rates of up to 10Mbps, shielded two-wire connection for carrying power and data safely over the same cable, and cable lengths of up to 1,000 meters. Intrinsic safety is also fully integrated, including a profile that limits supply voltage and current to eliminate the risk of sparking, enabling Ethernet-APL to be deployed in hazardous environments.

By providing a high-speed channel for process data as well as configuration and diagnostic information, Ethernet-APL offers a readily scalable solution for connecting devices in the field to a control system. It enables simplified networking with all instruments in the plant as well as opening new opportunities for process optimization by utilizing valuable data that has previously been locked away. The devices have an integrated web server and support various protocols such as Profinet and Modbus TCP.

ABB’s cybersecurity expertise, combined with its internal Minimum Cyber Security Requirements (MCSR) standard for all Ethernet-APL devices, ensure built-in protection for data and systems – enabling secure, real-time operations.?

