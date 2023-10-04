Kyocera Launches New Standard Line of 230V Silicon Nitride (SN) Igniters for Industrial and Residential Gas Furnaces, Boilers, and Gas Stoves

Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto) announced the launch of a new standard line of 230V silicon nitride (SN) igniters for industrial or residential gas furnaces, water heaters, boilers, and gas stoves. The product uses silicon nitride, which enables exceptional endurance and highly stable, reliable ignition performance.

Kyocera's standard line of 230V igniters for gas equipment and other devices can reach 1,000º C in about two seconds, using highly reliable silicon nitride ceramics with built-in elements that convert electricity into heat