Posted in | News | Business

Strongwell Names New Vice President for Minnesota and Mexico Operations

Strongwell (USA) announces the promotion of Josh Maggert to vice president, Minnesota and Mexico Operations, effective October 1, 2023.

Maggert will hold responsibility for the operational management of the company’s Chatfield, Minnesota, and Apodaca, Mexico, manufacturing facilities, and will continue to report to the president and CEO. He began his career with Strongwell in 2007 and most recently served as general manager of the Minnesota and Mexico Operations. Maggert has also served as plant manager, manufacturing and engineering manager, engineering manager and process engineer. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in composite materials engineering from Winona State University, and resides in Winona, Minnesota, with his wife and two sons.

David Oakley, Strongwell’s president and CEO, said of the promotion, “Josh has proven his ability to lead our operations, successfully overseeing our Chatfield and Apodaca operations through the recent Covid and supply chain crises. His leadership was instrumental in Strongwell’s success in those times, and I have complete confidence in his ability to help position our company for continued successful, strategic growth.”

Josh Maggert, vice president, Minnesota and Mexico Operations. Image Credit: StrongwellJosh Maggert, vice president, Minnesota and Mexico Operations. Image Credit: Strongwell

Related Stories

Strongwell’s manufacturing facility in Chatfield specializes in the production of pultruded fiberglass grating and handrail, and is also well-known for its line of fiberglass tool handles. The Chatfield location also has significant capability in custom structural fabrication of fiberglass structures.

Chatfield’s products include DURADEK®, a standard line of high-strength fiberglass grating; DURAGRID® custom fiberglass grating; SAFRAIL handrail and ladder systems; custom pultrusions reinforced with glass or carbon fibers; and tool handles and small diameter tubing and rods.

The design and fabrication of structures built with pultruded fiberglass components are also conducted at the Chatfield facility. These structures include bridge decks, buildings, handrail systems, platforms and walkways, raised floor systems, rooftop cellular communication screening facades and structures, structures and components for offshore oil platforms, and structures for water/wastewater applications.

Strongwell’s manufacturing facility in Apodaca, Mexico, specializes in production of pultruded ladder rail.

For more information on Strongwell, visit www.strongwell.com.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Strongwell Corporation. (2023, October 09). Strongwell Names New Vice President for Minnesota and Mexico Operations. AZoM. Retrieved on October 09, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61965.

  • MLA

    Strongwell Corporation. "Strongwell Names New Vice President for Minnesota and Mexico Operations". AZoM. 09 October 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61965>.

  • Chicago

    Strongwell Corporation. "Strongwell Names New Vice President for Minnesota and Mexico Operations". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61965. (accessed October 09, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Strongwell Corporation. 2023. Strongwell Names New Vice President for Minnesota and Mexico Operations. AZoM, viewed 09 October 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61965.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Strongwell Corporation

See all content from Strongwell Corporation