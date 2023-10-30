Malvern Panalytical has acquired six new XRD instruments

Malvern Panalytical, a leading analytical instrumentation supplier, today announces it has acquired the product line for six X-ray diffraction (XRD) products from Freiberg Instruments GmbH. The acquisition supports Malvern Panalytical's growth strategy, advancing its portfolio of market-leading analytical solutions for the semiconductor industry.

Semiconductor manufacturing increasingly relies on a variety of crystalline substrate materials, which are required to create thin wafers. As production processes become more advanced, and production volumes continue to grow, these wafers need to be produced quickly and efficiently, and precise crystal orientation and offcut angles are increasingly important. The acquired XRD systems allow rapid orientation of ingots and wafers, accelerating and simplifying the preparation of semiconductor substrates before epitaxy or lithography. This enhances yield, minimizes waste and reduces costs which supports our customers’ sustainability ambitions.

Lars Grieger, Business Development Manager of Semiconductor Metrology at Malvern Panalytical, said: “The addition of these specialized products to our analytical portfolio enables innovative crystal orientation control. When combined with Malvern Panalytical’s global presence and expertise, this provides a significant boost to the semiconductor wafer industry. This is a hugely exciting time for Malvern Panalytical, and we are looking forward to help realize the future of semiconductor metrology for our customers.”

Kay Dornich, CEO/Owner, Freiberg Instruments GmbH, said: “Our XRD solutions, with their ultra-fast Omega Scan technology, have consistently demonstrated their value to semiconductor manufacturers. Their speed, robustness, and reliability make them an excellent addition to Malvern Panalytical's portfolio and I’m excited to see these unique technologies made available to customers across the globe. At Freiberg Instruments, we will continue to support our existing customers and maintain our offering of specialized solutions, including those for automated workflows, which complement Malvern Panalytical’s newly acquired X-ray diffraction instruments.”

Mark Fleiner, President, Malvern Panalytical, added: “We’re incredibly dedicated to delivering exceptional, cutting-edge solutions to our customers across every industry we operate in. The acquisition of these six X-ray diffraction instruments from Freiberg Instruments GmbH underpins our commitment to our semiconductor customers and demonstrates our desire to become the chosen instrument supplier within this exciting area of analysis.

“We believe in unleashing the power of small things to make big things happen, and we are looking forward to working with our partners and customers to further shape the world of semiconductor analysis.”

More information about these instruments can be found on our website.