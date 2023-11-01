Elevate Your Imaging with New FLUOVIEW™ Laser Scanning Microscope Systems

Introducing the FLUOVIEW™ FV4000 confocal laser scanning microscope and FV4000MPE multiphoton laser scanning microscope, featuring groundbreaking advancements in imaging technology that empower researchers to make new scientific discoveries. Designed to redefine scientific imaging, the FV4000 and FV4000MPE microscopes deliver higher precision, reduced noise and improved sensitivity, setting a new standard for image acquisition and data reliability. Image Credit: Evident

Exceptional Imaging Quality and Accuracy The FV4000 and FV4000MPE microscopes employ the SilVIR detector to provide an outstanding combination of sensitivity and precision, enabling researchers to acquire high-quality images that surpass those of previous-generation laser scanning systems, even from weak fluorescence signals. This advancement helps ensure that images remain clear with exceptionally low noise, enabling accurate quantification of fluorescence intensity for more reliable data.

The system’s updated TruSpectral technology combined with high-sensitivity SilVIR detectors enable you to see more. With the SilVIR detector, see improved signal to noise and dynamic range over traditional photomultiplier tube (PMT) detector technology. The system’s game-changing dynamic range enables researchers to capture images from the macro scale down to subcellular structures without compromise.

Innovative NIR Capabilities With its expanded spectral range and improved multiplexing capabilities, the FV4000 system can detect an industry leading 400 nm to 900 nm wavelength range with a minimum step of 1 nm.

The optical design of the FV4000 is optimized for near-infrared (NIR) imaging, with features such as optical elements with high transmission from 400 nm to 1300 nm, modular laser combiners supporting up to 10 laser lines from 405 nm to 785 nm and award-winning X Line™ objectives.

AI-Powered Advancements Enhance your imaging experience with AI-powered tools that reduce noise, streamline image analysis and improve time-lapse imaging. TruAI noise reduction and image segmentation technologies optimize image quality and simplify data extraction, saving researchers valuable time and effort. Improved Modularity and Flexibility As with the previous generation, our FLUOVIEW systems are designed to be flexible, with configurations that suit your specific application. With the FV4000, you can now add multiphoton imaging capabilities, enabling you to use the same system for both imaging modalities.