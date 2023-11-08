ABB wins four major awards in prestigious Instrumentation Excellence Awards

The awards celebrate the best professionals, products, solutions and companies across the test, measurement, sensing and control business.

ABB Measurement & Analytics has won four awards at this year’s Instrumentation Excellence Awards. The awards were presented at a ceremony in London organized by Instrumentation Monthly publisher Datateam Business Media.

Amina Hamidi, Managing Director of ABB’s Instrumentation Business Line within the Measurement & Analytics Division, was named “Industry Personality of the Year”. Through her work, Hamidi has taken ABB’s instrumentation business closer to customers while building an inclusive, innovation-driven work environment.

“With sustainability and innovation at the core of what we do in ABB, I often ask myself what is best for our business and people,” said Hamidi. “Are we running our business in a way that is right for our people, the environment, our customers, the industry and ultimately, the wider society? Reflecting on this helps me make better informed decisions. I thank the team at the Instrumentation Excellence Awards for this recognition, and I am most grateful to my talented colleagues for all their hard work and dedication that helps us make a difference to the industries we serve – and the world around us.”

“I could not be more pleased to learn that Amina has won this award,” said Jacques Mulbert, President, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “Her example to young women and men planning STEM careers should keep a pipeline of young talent joining ABB and the instrumentation industry for years to come.”

Image Credit: ABB Measurement and Analytics

ABB also picked up the “Manufacturer of the Year” award for its ground-breaking work in producing vital instrumentation, even on a giant scale. Earlier this year, ABB delivered what is believed to be the world's largest electromagnetic flowmeter to help address water scarcity in Saudi Arabia. ABB’s modern instrumentation manufacturing factory in Shanghai, China, completed production, calibration, and shipping of this mammoth device. With an inside diameter of 3 meters, the enormous new DN3000 flowmeter is proof of ABB’s impressive engineering, manufacturing, and calibration capabilities.

The ABB team also took home the “Test and Measurement Product of the Year” award, which recognizes a product that demonstrates exceptional performance and innovation. The prize was awarded for NINVA, ABB’s non-invasive temperature sensor that could consign the thermowell to history. Typically, process industries, such as oil and gas, measure temperature by drilling a hole in a pipe, putting a thermowell in, and inserting a temperature sensor inside the thermowell. But the invasive nature of thermowells can lead to all sorts of problems and unplanned costs, including the potential release of hazardous material.

ABB’s clamp-on solution uses the same sensor and transmitter technology that is used in thermowell installations, but with digital models replacing the thermowell itself. Using a double sensor tip, the sensor can also be used to predict the true process temperature.

Image Credit: ABB Measurement and Analytics

​​​​​​ABB Measurement & Analytics also received the award for “DAQ product of the year” for RVG200, the secure, paperless recorder for key process variables that greatly simplifies data handling. “Innovative data acquisition” (DAQ) perfectly describes the RVG200 Touchscreen Paperless Recorder. As easy to use as a smartphone, this breakthrough DAQ instrumentation innovation significantly reduces the burden placed on operators for secure and verifiable record keeping in a wide variety of industrial operations.

ABB’s Gas Detection Suite received the “Highly Commended” prize for “Gas Detection Product of the Year”. ABB’s MobileGuard™, HoverGuard™ and MicroGuard™ ensure that, no matter where a gas leak emanates from, it will be detected and mapped with unrivalled accuracy and speed.