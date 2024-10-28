Posted in | News | Business

ABB Wins Three Major Awards in 2024 Instrumentation Excellence Awards

The awards celebrate the best professionals, products, solutions and companies across the test, measurement, sensing and control business. 

ABB Measurement & Analytics has won three major awards at the 2024 Instrumentation Excellence Awards presented in London.

ABB picked up the Sustainability Award for leadership in sustainability with its CEMS portfolio. ABB’s continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS) are just one example of ABB’s wide product range for monitoring, controlling and lowering greenhouse gas and other emissions.

ABB also won the Calibration Product of the Year award for its URAS Calibration Cell technology. The gas analyzer URAS has become a benchmark of uncompromising environmental compliance, widely used at industrial plants where ultra-precise measurement of gases is required.

ABB also took home the Distributor of the Year award for the work of its System Integration Unit (SIU). The impressive SIU systems provide effective industrial process and gas analysis, ensuring safety and reliability of operations - an area that is crucial for the energy transition.

 

“It’s fantastic that our work in the fields of sustainability and digital innovation is being recognized by the industries we serve,” said Andrew Sheward, Head of HSE and Sustainability at ABB Measurement & Analytics.  “ABB has helped the industrial world for decades to reduce energy consumption and emissions. Our analyzers, smart instrumentation and digital solutions support sustainability goals through measurement.”

ABB also won four “highly commended” awards for Digital Transformation for its Continuous Gas Analysis portfolio with Dynamic QR Code; Excellence in Innovation for its flowmeters with Ethernet-APL connectivity; Flow, Level and Control Product of the Year for LLT100 Laser Level Transmitter; and the IIoT Product of the Year for the EZLink Connect app.

