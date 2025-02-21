ABB and Bilfinger to Help Industries Boost Efficiencies with Instrumentation and Digital Technologies

ABB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a Framework Agreement with Bilfinger, a leading international industrial services provider

ABB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a Framework Agreement with international industrial services provider Bilfinger to collaborate on instrumentation and digital solutions boosting operational efficiencies in the energy and process industries.

The agreement aims to strengthen the offering of instrumentation and digital technologies to several industries including energy, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharma & biopharma and oil & gas, among others. The key focus in the energy sector is on sustainable sources that drive the transition, particularly in the hydrogen and carbon capture (CCUS) market.

The collaboration will see the two companies combine their respective strengths. ABB offers a broad and innovative portfolio of instrumentation and digital solutions, while Bilfinger brings comprehensive expertise in both conventional and renewable energy contexts and a portfolio that benefits process industries along the entire value chain.

“At Bilfinger, globally standardized, digital services are considered an important driver of growth. Together with ABB, we share a common understanding of these solutions as strategically essential to enhancing the industry’s efficiency and sustainability,” said Gerald Pilotto, Chief Products & Innovation Officer at Bilfinger. “We look forward to addressing our customers’ operational efficiency needs with joined forces.”

“We are happy to collaborate with Bilfinger with the aim of delivering efficiency benefits to customers in target industries,” said Amina Hamidi, Managing Director, Business Line Instrumentation, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “It is becoming increasingly important for industries to measure end-to-end throughout their production processes. Together, we can ensure the performance of every step is optimized, helping process industries perform leaner and cleaner, and deliver efficiency gains.”

The agreements cover two main areas of collaboration:

Maintenance and replacement orders: Bilfinger manages maintenance contracts that cover, amongst others, instrumentation upgrades, spare parts orders and replacement of equipment and pipelines. It will rely on ABB for the supply of instrumentation such as flowmeters, pressure, temperature, level and other sensors and transmitters as well as flow computers and digital services.

New greenfield and brownfield projects: ABB and Bilfinger will jointly go to market to address the efficiency needs of customers supplying solutions in new projects for the energy (including hydrogen and CCUS) and process industries.

