ABB expands instrumentation manufacturing capacity in Bartlesville, OK

ABB will consolidate and expand its North American instrumentation manufacturing in Bartlesville, Oklahoma starting in 2024



A new 12,000-square-foot calibration hall will be built on the factory site, increasing ABB’s “Made in America” offering



With a strong track record of innovation and commitment to quality, the Bartlesville factory will contribute to improved lead times for ABB’s customers across North America

ABB is strengthening its ability to meet growing demand for instrumentation in the North American market by consolidating instrumentation manufacturing under one roof in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and expanding the Bartlesville site with a new 12,000-square-foot calibration hall.

The production of ABB’s highly accurate pressure, temperature, and level transmitters, as well as positioners, flow meters, pneumatic actuators and some continuous gas analyzers used in the oil and gas, chemical, water and other industries, will move to Bartlesville, Oklahoma starting in 2024.

In addition, ABB will invest in expanding the Bartlesville hub by building a new 12,000-square-foot calibration hall. The new calibration rigs will add calibration capabilities, helping ABB cater to its full range of flowmeters, including larger size flowmeters, and increase its “Made in America” offering. The construction of the hall is expected to begin in 2024.

The Bartlesville plant has a strong track record of innovation, commitment to quality, efficiency, and proximity to customers. The move will contribute to improved lead times for ABB’s North American customers.

“By consolidating the production of several instrumentation product lines in a single, world-class North American facility, ABB can serve its local customers better and strengthen its instrumentation offering to the local market,” said Amina Hamidi, Managing Director, ABB Measurement & Analytics, Business Line Instrumentation.

(1/2) ABB will consolidate and expand its North American instrumentation manufacturing in Bartlesville, Oklahoma starting in 2024. Image Credit: ABB Measurement and Analytics

As a result of the consolidation, the Warminster, PA instrumentation factory is expected to close in 2025. The change in manufacturing location will not impact the supply of instrumentation products.

In April this year, ABB announced that it is accelerating its growth strategy in the United States and is expected to invest approximately $170M across its electrification and automation businesses.

