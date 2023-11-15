Instron® Introduces New Precision Specimen Loader for Thin Films and Foils

Instron is excited to announce the release of the Precision Specimen Loader, an innovative solution that improves the operator’s accuracy, safety, and efficiency when performing mechanical testing on thin film and foil specimens. Designed to address the unique challenges associated with handling delicate specimens, this device has the potential to transform the way researchers and operators approach their work.

Precision Specimen Loader. Image Credit: Instron

“Thin films and foils can pose a real challenge due to their small size and fragility,” explains Ian Kirk, Product Manager at Instron. “Anyone who’s handled these types of specimens knows how tough it can be to get them aligned just right in tensile grips – and if you have to reset, not only does that slow you down, but there’s also a good chance you’ll end up scrapping the specimen due to damage. It can be incredibly frustrating. That’s why I’m so excited about this new Precision Specimen Loader – it makes this process easier and more efficient.”

The Precision Specimen Loader consists of three parts:

A width block that ensures your specimen lines up with the center of the jaw faces A linear rail The alignment clip

The alignment clip is detachable and can be loaded on a workbench. Once loaded with a specimen, it snaps onto the linear rail with pins and magnets, which guides the specimen into the test space and helps ensure consistent and reliable test results.

The alignment clip features a raised edge to aid in both visual and physical alignment of specimens – reducing the risk of misalignment and damage from having to re-grip a specimen. To preserve the quality and integrity of your materials, the alignment clip features rubber pads that hold the specimen in place outside of the test space.

From a safety and ergonomics perspective, the Precision Specimen Loader reduces fatigue by eliminating the need for an operator to constantly bend to load specimens and check alignment. The operator’s hands are also kept completely clear of the gripping area when the jaw faces close – minimizing safety risks.

Compatible with Instron 250 Newton pneumatic side action grips, the Precision Specimen Loader is designed for rectangular-shaped specimens and can be used with non-contacting extensometry. The device is suitable for ambient testing only, and it complies with applicable standards for films (ASTM D882 and ISO 527-3) and foils (ASTM E345-16, EN 546-2, and DIN 50154).

Source: https://www.instron.com/en/