Launch of updated 202X Process Analyzer versions

Metrohm Process Analytics is excited to announce the launch of the latest version of its groundbreaking 202X Process Analyzers. In its continuous pursuit of excellence, Metrohm has introduced a heavy-duty (HD) variant, revolutionizing process analysis for diverse industries.

A leap forward in performance

In today's fast-paced industrial landscape, achieving unparalleled performance and cost-effectiveness is of paramount importance. Metrohm Process Analytics has heeded this call with the introduction of the enhanced 202X HD Process Analyzers. These analyzers, now equipped with heavy-duty capabilities, are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of sample analysis in even the most challenging environments.

Streamlined precision, enhanced efficiency

The key innovation in the 202X HD Process Analyzers is their streamlined design that eliminates the need for extra services. This plug-and-play solution offers seamless integration into existing setups, allowing for hassle-free operation and reduced maintenance. With this groundbreaking approach, Metrohm sets a new standard for precision and efficiency in process analysis.

Unmatched versatility

The 2026 HD Titrolyzer and 2029 HD Process Photometer are the crown jewels of this enhanced lineup. These analyzers not only maintain their precision under harsh sample conditions but also offer unparalleled upgradability, ensuring smooth transitions for complex samples. Engineered with IP66-rated rugged enclosures, these instruments stand as a testament to reliability, even in the most demanding industrial settings.

Conquering harsh environments with ease

Metrohm Process Analytics has taken a giant stride in chemical resistance with the incorporation of robust sampling valves and FEP (Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene) tubing in these analyzers. This addition extends their utility in corrosive environments across a wide range of industries, further enhancing their applicability and value proposition.