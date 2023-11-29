EVIDENT, 89 North and CrestOptics Collaborate to Advance Live-Cell Imaging

Evident, a premier manufacturer of life science imaging systems, 89 North, a leader in illumination and imaging technology, and CrestOptics, a leader in advanced microscopy systems, announced a collaborative agreement to promote confocal spinning-disk technology to advance live-cell imaging in the Americas. Glomerulus z-stack at 60x. Captured on the Crest CICERO system. Image Ctredit: CrestOptics.

The technology combines the microscopes and optics from Evident with the spinning-disk confocal platforms from CrestOptics and laser diode illuminators from 89 North. Integrating these leading solutions expands the range of live-cell imaging tools available to researchers and enables customized designs to fit specific needs.

These spinning-disk units are powered by laser diode illuminators (LDIs) from 89 North. Designed with 89 North’s optical expertise, these fully integrated laser light sources offer enhanced power, stability and flexibility. With an LDI, researchers can access a broad range of fluorescence markers, including the near-infrared (NIR) spectrum, making it a leading choice for live-cell applications.

Evident’s range of inverted and upright microscope frames and world-class optics enable researchers to take full advantage of the systems from CrestOptics and 89 North. These solutions can be tuned to specific research needs, from upgrading a widefield microscope to creating a multimodal system for a wide range of applications.

“We are delighted to collaborate with 89 North and CrestOptics to expand our spinning-disk confocal solutions,” said Lee Wagstaff, the Vice President of Life Science Sales and Marketing at Evident Americas. “These systems complement our portfolio of optics and microscopes, empowering labs and core facilities with a range of tools to expand their live-cell imaging capabilities.”