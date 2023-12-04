Particle Measuring Systems Receives Silver EcoVadis Medal for Progress on Sustainability

Particle Measuring Systems (PMS), a global leader in contamination monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Silver EcoVadis Medal for its progress toward sustainability.

The EcoVadis rating is a comprehensive assessment of a company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, and PMS received a score of 61/100, placing the company among the top 25 percent of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

“Particle Measuring Systems strives to make the world cleaner, healthier, and more productive and a great place to work,” said John Mitchell, CEO of PMS. “I am very proud that we have been recognized with a silver EcoVadis Medal for this commitment to sustainability, a top priority for us in every location.”

This was PMS’s first participation in the assessment. The survey provides specific recommendations for maintaining and improving the score for the following year’s assessment. PMS is committed to continuously identifying and implementing recommendations and improving its ESG practices.

EcoVadis, has acknowledged PMS for its strong ethical business practices, renewable energy progress, and responsible waste reduction. Over the past few years, PMS has converted all of its sites to 100% renewable energy and is always looking for opportunities to improve its ESG. The Ecovadis assessment provided them with many recommendations that they will be prioritizing and implementing over the next years.