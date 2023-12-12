Genral Plastics CEO Receives 2023 Distinguished Chemistry Award

Congratulations are in order for General Plastics’ President and CEO, Mitchell Johnson Ph.D, as he recently received the Distinguished Chemistry Alumni Award from the University of Utah. The Department of Chemistry at the University of Utah established the Distinguished Chemistry Alumni Awards to recognize and honor their most prominent and successful alumni. The four awardees held seminars and received a well-deserved award for their accomplishments and involvement with the department, faculty, and students.

Image Credit: General Plastics

Johnson earned his doctorate from the University of Utah Department of Chemistry and he pursued post-doctoral studies at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where he studied organometallic and lanthanide chemistry. He joined General Plastics in 2008 as a Technical Director, has held positions such as Senior Technical Director, VP of Materials Technology, Executive Vice President and became President and CEO in 2017. He championed the development and commercialization of the first metal and halogen-free polyurethane-based rigid cellular plastic material to meet stringent FAA flammability and customer performance requirements. During the past five years, he has focused on reducing the company’s reliance on its legacy products and broadened its product portfolio to deliver new products to meet performance and regulatory requirements for the future.

