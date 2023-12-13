Efficient sample preparation and high-capacity columns for successful food and beverage analysis

In today's consumer-driven market, the demand for transparency and knowledge regarding the ingredients present in foods and beverages has never been greater.

Consumers expect accurate and comprehensive information about the products they purchase for dietary restrictions, health concerns, and more. As a result, regulatory bodies have recognized the significance of this aspect and have imposed increasingly stringent regulations to ensure that product quality standards are upheld. Ion chromatography (IC) is a versatile and indispensable tool for the analysis of various regulated components in food and beverage samples simultaneously in a single run. When analyzing such highly loaded matrices with IC, sample preparation and column capacity are two of the most essential factors for success. These topics are the focus of this article.

It is crucial for the quality and labeling of food to align with both consumer demands and progressively stringent regulations, such as EU regulation 1169/2011 and US 21 CFR Part 101. Thus, the ability to determine food quality parameters in a robust, reliable, and rapid manner becomes absolutely essential.

Analyzing food and beverage samples presents considerable challenges due to both the extensive array of analytes involved and the complexity of the sample matrix. These samples can cause issues with the analytical procedure because of their heterogeneous nature and different physical properties.

The challenges associated with food and beverage analysis can be effectively addressed through the application of ion chromatography (IC). IC stands out as a robust and user-friendly analytical technique capable of analyzing multiple components within a single run. Its numerous benefits for food and beverage analysis include:

Simplicity and affordability: IC offers straightforward usability with low instrument and operating costs.

Environmental friendliness: IC employs minimal chemical usage, making it an environmentally conscious choice.

Flexibility: IC allows for the combination of multiple detectors, enabling comprehensive analysis of anions, cations, carbohydrates, and more.

Selectivity and sensitivity: IC with amperometric detection delivers quick, highly sensitive, and selective results, boasting remarkably low detection limits.

To guarantee the accurate analysis of food and beverage samples with ion chromatography, it is imperative to consider two essential factors:

adequate sample preparation

suitable column selection, especially regarding column capacity and selectivity

By addressing these factors, analysts can enhance the accuracy and reliability of their results, while simultaneously optimizing instrument performance and achieving precise detection of the desired components.