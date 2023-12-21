Posted in | News | Business

How near-infrared spectroscopy can make QA/QC of polyols faster and save costs

Conventional wet chemistry technologies for QA/QC of polyols tend to be time consuming.

Usually, sample preparation is required prior to analysis, which involves the use of hazardous chemicals. In a free webinar, Dr. Omar Sallouh, Head of Quality Assurance & Process Engineering at Rampf Polymer Solutions GmbH & Co. KG presents Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) as a faster and safer approach for quality testing of polyols, isocyanates, and silicones.

Dr. Sallouh is joined by Dr. Nicolas Rühl from Metrohm AG, who will start the webinar with a short introduction to this technology focusing on the potential to reduce the costs of routine analytics in the QC laboratory. The event closes with a Q&A session to address any questions asked during and after the webinar.

Key learnings of this webinar:

  • The official guidelines (norms & standards) for the analysis of polyols by NIRS
  • The basic principles of NIRS and how this technology is implemented in the QC laboratory
  • First-hand experiences focusing on the benefits and challenges of NIRS for routine analytics of polyols, isocyanates, and silicones

