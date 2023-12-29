Metrohm is pleased to present a free overview of analytical methods that are used for monitoring critical QC parameters in semiconductor production.

The methods presented in this overview are used for monitoring water purity, acids in etching baths, concentration of metal salts in plating baths, and ionic impurities. Hyperlinks to numerous Application Notes and several White Papers are embedded in this document making detailed information about most of these applications available at a single mouse click.

For easier access, the methods are structured according to the different stages in the manufacturing process from monitoring the purity of raw materials to etching, plating, wafer level packaging, encapsulation and lamination of PCBs, and finally monitoring recovery of chemicals and wastewater treatment.

Download Flyer: Semiconductor production (8.0005454, PDF, 835 KB)