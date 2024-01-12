FUSION PTR-TOF INCL. New CHARON at NASA'S ASIA-AQ Campaign

Upload to NASA's DC8 Flying Laboratory for the upcoming campaign

The aircraft-ready CHARON FUSION PTR-TOF organic trace gas & particle monitor just arrived in the US, ready to be uploaded to NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center's DC8 flying laboratory for the upcoming ASIA-AQ campaign.

Image Credit: IONICON Analytik

Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality across interested Asian countries will be carried out from early 2024 to improve both specific understanding of local air quality issues. Planned deployments of the DC8 are over the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan.

We spent countless hours integrating the most recent technologies into an aircraft rack for the upcoming mission. The new and fully integrated CHARON particle inlet is aboard a FUSION PTR-TOF instrument and now it's for the local ground & flying crew to get it airborne. We're excited to be part of this project!

Thanks to FFG Österreichische Forschungsförderungsgesellschaft mbH for supporting this project (pSAT; ASAP 2022 call), our partner Leopold-Franzens Universität Innsbruck and colleagues from Universitetet i Oslo (UiO).