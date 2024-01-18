Posted in | News | Business

Strongwell Signs Regional Utility Rep Agreement with ELUS

Strongwell (USA), the recognized leader in the manufacture of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites utilizing the pultrusion process, announces the addition of ELUS Company as a manufacturer sales representative agency for the utility markets in the states of Kentucky, western Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

ELUS Company has serviced the electrical utility markets for over seven decades and is renowned for their expertise, customer service, and professionalism. Strongwell-produced products are ideal for many electric utility applications due to their low electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, EMI and RFI transparency, ease of installation, and long-term durability. “ELUS Company brings extensive knowledge and experience, having serviced the region for many years,” said David Gibbs, Strongwell’s vice president, sales and engineering.

Together, we look forward to continuing Strongwell’s commitment of providing quality products and superior customer support to our valued customers in the utility segment.”

For more information on Strongwell, visit www.strongwell.com. For more information on ELUS, visit www.elus.com.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Strongwell Corporation. (2024, January 18). Strongwell Signs Regional Utility Rep Agreement with ELUS. AZoM. Retrieved on January 19, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62437.

  • MLA

    Strongwell Corporation. "Strongwell Signs Regional Utility Rep Agreement with ELUS". AZoM. 19 January 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62437>.

  • Chicago

    Strongwell Corporation. "Strongwell Signs Regional Utility Rep Agreement with ELUS". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62437. (accessed January 19, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Strongwell Corporation. 2024. Strongwell Signs Regional Utility Rep Agreement with ELUS. AZoM, viewed 19 January 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62437.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Strongwell Corporation

See all content from Strongwell Corporation