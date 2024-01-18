Strongwell Signs Regional Utility Rep Agreement with ELUS

Strongwell (USA), the recognized leader in the manufacture of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites utilizing the pultrusion process, announces the addition of ELUS Company as a manufacturer sales representative agency for the utility markets in the states of Kentucky, western Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

ELUS Company has serviced the electrical utility markets for over seven decades and is renowned for their expertise, customer service, and professionalism. Strongwell-produced products are ideal for many electric utility applications due to their low electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, EMI and RFI transparency, ease of installation, and long-term durability. “ELUS Company brings extensive knowledge and experience, having serviced the region for many years,” said David Gibbs, Strongwell’s vice president, sales and engineering.

Together, we look forward to continuing Strongwell’s commitment of providing quality products and superior customer support to our valued customers in the utility segment.”

For more information on Strongwell, visit www.strongwell.com. For more information on ELUS, visit www.elus.com.