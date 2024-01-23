Posted in | News | Clean Technology

Monitoring PFAS and other organically bound halogens in water and wastewater

As the presence of organically bound halogens in the environment is coming under scrutiny in many countries, there is a need for rapid screening of these parameters in environmental samples.

In a joint webinar, Analytik Jena and Metrohm present Combustion Elemental Analysis and Combustion Ion Chromatography (CIC) as a viable solution to determine the sum parameters AOX and AOF.

In contrast to other techniques, CIC can determine the sum parameters of the individual halogens, e.g., AOF, which is a screening parameter for per-and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS). Thus, CIC can provide a fast and accurate picture of the overall contamination levels before performing targeted analysis to identify individual PFAS.

As sample preparation is a crucial step in AOX and AOF analysis, this webinar puts a special focus on sample preparation making sure that only the organic halogen compounds are measured and any interfering compounds are removed prior to analysis (see ISO 9562; EPA 1650C, and notably recently published DIN 38409-59).

Participants in this webinar will learn about:

  • the regulatory background
  • the challenges of sample preparation
  • combustion/pyrohydrolysis as an automated sample preparation technique
  • the analytical procedures for analysis of AOX by Combustion Elemental Analysis
  • the analytical procedures for analysis of AOF by Combustion Ion Chromatography

 

