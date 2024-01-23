Monitoring PFAS and other organically bound halogens in water and wastewater

As the presence of organically bound halogens in the environment is coming under scrutiny in many countries, there is a need for rapid screening of these parameters in environmental samples.

In a joint webinar, Analytik Jena and Metrohm present Combustion Elemental Analysis and Combustion Ion Chromatography (CIC) as a viable solution to determine the sum parameters AOX and AOF.

In contrast to other techniques, CIC can determine the sum parameters of the individual halogens, e.g., AOF, which is a screening parameter for per-and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS). Thus, CIC can provide a fast and accurate picture of the overall contamination levels before performing targeted analysis to identify individual PFAS.

As sample preparation is a crucial step in AOX and AOF analysis, this webinar puts a special focus on sample preparation making sure that only the organic halogen compounds are measured and any interfering compounds are removed prior to analysis (see ISO 9562; EPA 1650C, and notably recently published DIN 38409-59).

Participants in this webinar will learn about: