GMP Cleanroom Certification Services and More with Clean Air Services (CAS)

With many years of experience and well-trained technicians, Particle Measuring Systems (Switzerland/Austria) is your perfect partner for cleanroom services such as cleanroom certification, cleanroom qualification, flow visualization and thermal validation.

Our GMP service protocols are now available in digital form. We continue to offer you the service you are used to.

The Swiss accreditation body SAS grants PMS accreditation as a testing laboratory for testing cleanroom systems and thermal processes in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017. The scope of STS0566 and SCS0118 accreditation is defined in the official directory of accredited testing bodies.

This service is only offered in Switzerland and Austria.

Image Credit: Particle Measuring Systems

Thermal Process Qualification

Our highly qualified and experienced thermal validation team uses high precision measurement systems to perform thermal process evaluations according to your requirements. Our advanced practical knowledge allows us to meet your needs, whether you require ongoing routine thermal validation or project support.

Learn More

Flow Visualization

Our team can perform on-site flow visualization to help you visualize, understand and improve existing airflows. Our team of experts will help you identify problems to ensure quality.

Learn More

Cleanroom Certification and Qualification

We offer full cleanroom certification and qualification for all cleanroom classes based on applicable standards:

  • ISO 14644
  • EU GMP Annex 1
  • VDI 2083

Learn More

We perform the following cleanroom certification and other GMP services for our customers:

