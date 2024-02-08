Granutools Launches GranuFlow New Software: Better, Faster, and More User-Friendly

Granutools unveils GranuFlow's new software, enhancing powder analysis with a user-friendly interface, precise measurements, and advanced features. Elevate your powder characterization – book a demo for a glimpse into the future of efficient and accurate analysis!

Introduction

In powder flow characterization, the GranuFlow, a powder and granular material flowmeter designed for the semi-automated measurement of powder flow rates through apertures, is offering more than just a tabletop laboratory silo. The key to unlocking its full potential lies in the integration of a cutting-edge software, elevating the instrument to new heights of precision and user-friendliness. Let's delve into GranuFlow's capabilities and explore how this dynamic duo is transforming powder analysis.

Revolutionary Analysis Method

GranuFlow's innovation lies in its ability to redefine powder characterization through an innovative analysis method. By fitting the flowing curve to a theoretical model, the instrument derives two critical indexes that encapsulate the powder's unique interplay of flowability and cohesiveness. These indexes are then seamlessly integrated into a comprehensive diagram, providing a holistic view of the powder's characteristics.

GranuFlow software layout, analysis tab. Image Credit: Granutools

Intuitive Software for Precise Measurements

The magic doesn't stop with the hardware; our state-of-the-art new software takes users through each step with an intuitive interface, ensuring precise measurements and reproducible results. The enhanced user-friendly interface is designed to streamline the workflow, guiding operators through measurement steps effortlessly.

GranuFlow software layout, measurement tab. Image Credit: Granutools

New Features that Redefine GranuFlow

GranuFlow's latest software update brings a host of new features aimed at making powder analysis better, faster, and more user-friendly than ever before:

Enhanced User-Friendly Interface : A redesigned interface that prioritizes user experience, making navigation seamless and intuitive.

: A redesigned interface that prioritizes user experience, making navigation seamless and intuitive. Improved Handling of Scale Calibration Validity : Ensuring measurement accuracy through mandatory calibration.

: Ensuring measurement accuracy through mandatory calibration. Streamlined Workflow : A step-by-step guide that simplifies the measurement process, making it easy for operators to obtain reliable results.

: A step-by-step guide that simplifies the measurement process, making it easy for operators to obtain reliable results. Compliance with CFR 21 Part 11 : Meeting regulatory standards for electronic records and signatures, ensuring data integrity and security.

: Meeting regulatory standards for electronic records and signatures, ensuring data integrity and security. Seamless Data Export : Effortlessly export your data to Excel and PDF formats, allowing for easy sharing and further analysis.

: Effortlessly export your data to Excel and PDF formats, allowing for easy sharing and further analysis. Inclusion of Repeatability Tests : Displaying average values and error bars from repeatability tests, providing a comprehensive view of measurement reliability.

: Displaying average values and error bars from repeatability tests, providing a comprehensive view of measurement reliability. Automatic Connection to GranuFlow : The software seamlessly connects with the GranuFlow instrument, ensuring a hassle-free experience for users.

: The software seamlessly connects with the GranuFlow instrument, ensuring a hassle-free experience for users. And more...

Elevate Your Powder Analysis with GranuFlow

Ready to experience the future of powder characterization? Book a demo now and witness firsthand how GranuFlow, coupled with its advanced software, can unlock the full potential of your powder analysis. Discover precision, speed, and user-friendliness like never before – revolutionize your approach to powder characterization with GranuFlow!