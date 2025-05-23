Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Granutools Launches GranuCharge At Line Real-Time Electrostatic Charge Analysis Directly at the Production Line

Granutools is proud to introduce the GranuCharge At Line (AL), a breakthrough instrument designed to measure electrostatic charges in powders during flow in real time and directly on the production line. Electrostatic charging is a common challenge in powder processing industries such as pharmaceuticals, additive manufacturing, and metal powders handling. This phenomenon affects powder flowability, causes handling difficulties, and can even present safety risks.

Image Credit: Granutools

Real-Time Electrostatic Monitoring, at Your Process

Unlike traditional lab-based methods, the GranuCharge AL provides instant access to the charge per mass measurement thanks to its integrated load cell combined with a Faraday cup connected to a highly sensitive electrometer. As powder flows through the process and into the device, the GranuCharge AL automatically captures the electrostatic charge accumulated, delivering high-precision results with minimal setup, all without stopping production.

Applications That Make a Difference

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing: Assess how equipment such as hoppers, feeders, and blenders influence electrostatic charge accumulation to optimize material handling and process design.

Additive Manufacturing & Metal Powders: Monitor charge effects on powder spreadability in powder bed fusion systems or during nozzle flow in Directed Energy Deposition (DED), helping improve powder bed quality and process reliability.

Electrostatic Troubleshooting: Identify charge build-up hotspots on production lines in real time, enabling swift corrective actions without interrupting operations.

Key Features and Benefits

  • Compact and portable design for use directly at the production line
  • High precision measurement (0.05 nC per gram) with excellent repeatability
  • Fully automated and intuitive operation to minimize user intervention
  • Fast testing cycles support quick decision-making during production
  • Software-assisted analysis with secure profiles and data export
  • Compatible with a wide range of powders and flow properties
  • Easy to clean and robust for demanding industrial environments

Leading the Way in Powder Electrostatics

The GranuCharge AL is the only compact instrument capable of real-time electrostatic charge measurement under true process conditions. This innovation helps industries reduce downtime, optimize materials, and enhance process reliability by providing critical data exactly where it’s needed.

Discover the GranuCharge AL and Take Control of Your Powder Electrostatics

Visit us at Pharmintech 2025, May 27-30, at Fiera Milano, Italy — booth D129. Experience live demonstrations and discuss your specific challenges with our experts.

Conclusion

With the GranuCharge At Line, Granutools continues to push the boundaries of powder characterization technology, empowering manufacturers to improve product quality and process efficiency through better understanding and control of electrostatic phenomena.

