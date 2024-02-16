EVIDENT Launches Fifth Annual Image of the Year Contest with New Video Category

Evident, formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, announced its fifth annual Image of the Year competition is now open for entries through April 30, 2024. Each year, the contest recognizes the best in scientific imaging worldwide. For the first time, the 2024 contest will welcome video submissions to show the art of capturing small changes in motion under the microscope. Contestants may enter by uploading up to three images and three video files, with a description of the equipment used, at Olympus-LifeScience.com/IOTY. Winners will be selected by a jury and announced in fall 2024.

Image Credit: Evident

Contest Details

The global prize and three regional prizes will be awarded to the scientific images that receive the highest scores. The grand prize for the global winner is an Olympus SZX7 stereo microscope with a DP23 digital camera or X Line™ objectives. Prizes also include an Olympus CX23 upright microscope or SZ61 stereo microscope for the global winner of a new dedicated category for video and for the regional winners in Asia, Europe and the Americas. An additional prize of an SZ61 stereo microscope will be awarded to the winner of a dedicated category for materials science and engineering images.

The international jury consists of experts in science and imaging. Returning from last year are Geoff Williams, manager of the Leduc BioImaging Facility at Brown University; Harini Sreenivasappa, microscopy facility manager of the Cell Imaging Center at Drexel University; and Rachid Rezgui, research instrumentation scientist at New York University Abu Dhabi. New to the jury are Professor Wen-Tai Chiu, Department of Biomedical Engineering at National Cheng Kung University; Nicolas Schilling, microscopy application specialist at the Center for Microscopy and Image Analysis, University of Zurich; and Songhai Shi, professor and doctoral supervisor at the School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University. All entries will be evaluated based on artistic and visual aspects, scientific impact and microscope proficiency.

About the Image of the Year Award Evident’s Image of the Year Award began in 2017 as the Image of the Year European Life Science Light Microscopy Award with the aim to celebrate both the artistic and scientific value of microscopy images. Today, the competition stays true to this mission by encouraging people around the world to look at scientific images in a new way, appreciate their beauty, and share images with others.

To learn more about our past award-winning images and the microscope techniques used to capture them, visit Olympus-LifeScience.com/IOTY.

Source: https://www.evidentscientific.com/en/