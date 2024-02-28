Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Ultra-Thin IPLEX™ TX II Videoscope Enables Better Imaging in Small Spaces

The new IPLEX TX II videoscope combines the versatility of a 2.2 mm diameter flexible scope with an ultra-thin 1.8 mm rigid scope in a single package, enabling users to choose the best setup for their remote visual inspection application. The result is a videoscope that offers easier insertion in the smallest spaces, so inspectors can reach their targets fast and acquire the high-quality images they need to make decisions.

Image Credit: EVIDENT

See More

The videoscope’s 120-degree field of view and high-pixel CMOS sensor provide high image quality over a wide area, helping inspectors complete their work more quickly. Bright LED illumination and image adjustments—like halation reduction—improve image quality to facilitate confident decision making.

Inspect in Smaller Spaces

Compared to the original IPLEX TX, the IPLEX TX II has a redesigned flexible insertion tube and shorter rigid section length that makes it easier to maneuver it in small spaces. The rigid insertion tube also has an air injection system that can be used to blow droplets of water or other liquids out of the way to obtain clear images.

Comfortable During Long Inspections

The ultra-lightweight rigid scope weighs as much as a ballpoint pen, so inspectors can hold the scope without strain. The extendable grip enables users to grasp the rigid scope close to the insertion point for fine control. Captured images are displayed on a tablet, so inspectors do not have to physically bend down to look through the scope when they are working. Instead, they can position the tablet wherever it is comfortable for them.

Durable and Flexible

The redesigned flexible insertion tube has a new articulation mechanism that eliminates common failure points while metal braiding provides additional crushing and wear protection. In addition, a CMOS imaging sensor on the rigid scope tip enables the system to continue working if the tube is slightly damaged.

To learn more about the IPLEX TX II videoscope, visit www.olympus-ims.com/en/rvi-products/iplex-tx-ii/

Source: https://www.evidentscientific.com/en/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Evident Corporation. (2024, February 28). Ultra-Thin IPLEX™ TX II Videoscope Enables Better Imaging in Small Spaces. AZoM. Retrieved on February 28, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62605.

  • MLA

    Evident Corporation. "Ultra-Thin IPLEX™ TX II Videoscope Enables Better Imaging in Small Spaces". AZoM. 28 February 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62605>.

  • Chicago

    Evident Corporation. "Ultra-Thin IPLEX™ TX II Videoscope Enables Better Imaging in Small Spaces". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62605. (accessed February 28, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Evident Corporation. 2024. Ultra-Thin IPLEX™ TX II Videoscope Enables Better Imaging in Small Spaces. AZoM, viewed 28 February 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62605.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Evident Corporation

See all content from Evident Corporation
Azthena logo

AZoM.com powered by Azthena AI

Your AI Assistant finding answers from trusted AZoM content

Azthena logo with the word Azthena

Your AI Powered Scientific Assistant

Hi, I'm Azthena, you can trust me to find commercial scientific answers from AZoNetwork.com.

A few things you need to know before we start. Please read and accept to continue.

  • Use of “Azthena” is subject to the terms and conditions of use as set out by OpenAI.
  • Content provided on any AZoNetwork sites are subject to the site Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Large Language Models can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.

Great. Ask your question.

Azthena may occasionally provide inaccurate responses.
Read the full terms.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback