QuantrolOx and Zurich Instruments Team Up to Accelerate Quantum Advantage

QuantrolOx (Espoo, Finland) and Zurich Instruments (Zurich, Switzerland) are pleased to officially announce their partnership. As of March 2024, the Zurich Instruments’  Quantum Computing Control System (QCCS) is integrated into the QuantrolOx’s Quantum EDGE, the leading automation tool for bringing-up, characterizing, tuning and controlling different qubit systems. The QCCS seamlessly unites RF Signal Generators (SG), Quantum Analyzers (QA) and Qubit Controllers (QC), and offers advanced features such as over 1 GHz instantaneous bandwidth for streamlined parallel qubit tune-up. The integration of QCCS into the Quantum EDGE empowers users to obtain outstanding results, reduces complexity, and enhances performance of quantum computing experiments.

 

Image Credit: Zurich Instruments

Image Credit: Zurich Instruments 

Quantum EDGE’s users can now also harness the power of the recently developed SHF+ product line: SHFSG+, SHFQA+, and SHFQC+. The SHF+ product line features technical specifications enabling high-fidelity gate operations: exceptional signal-to-noise ratio with a high output power, outstanding spectral purity without the need for mixer calibration, and fast output muting functionality for further reducing noise between pulses.   

The integration of the QCCS with Quantum Edge has been facilitated by Zurich Instruments’ LabOne Q open-source software framework. The close technical collaboration started last year.  

Expressing enthusiasm for the collaboration, Vishal Chatrath, CEO and co-founder at QuantrolOx, remarks, "Working with Zurich Instruments matched the perception of Swiss reliability and quality: The elegance of their software framework and the unwavering support from their qualified team have greatly accelerated our progress. Zurich Instruments customers can now benefit from our automation capabilities for bring-up, characterization and testing. In many cases, our software speeds up these steps by a factor of over 100x, thereby accelerating the path to quantum advantage.”  

Moritz Kirste, Head of Business Development for Quantum Technologies at Zurich Instruments, affirms, "The collaboration with QuantrolOx has been exceptionally rewarding. Their development of a user-friendly interface for controlling and reading out various qubit types paves the way for rapid scalability of quantum computing capabilities. We are proud to contribute to this shared endeavor."  

Looking ahead, the collaboration's roadmap underscores a concerted effort to enhance QuantrolOx's Quantum EDGE qubit automation software with Zurich Instruments QCCS capabilities, with a focus on advancing multi-qubit gate operations and refining readout.  

