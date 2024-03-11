Posted in | News | Business | Events

Philip J. Wyatt Wins 2024 Pittcon Heritage Award

Philip J. Wyatt, the founder of Wyatt Technology was presented with the Heritage Award on February 25 at Pittcon in San Diego, California. This yearly award honors the work of entrepreneurs that have shaped the instrument and laboratory supplies industry. Previous winners include Masao Horiba, the founder of Horiba, and Kathryn Hatch-Darrow, the founder of Hatch Chemical Company.

Image Credit: Waters | Wyatt Technology

Wyatt received his Ph.D. from Florida State University in 1959 and began his career in the aeronautic division of the Ford Motor Company. In 1967, he launched Science Spectrum and developed instruments to study inverse scattering.

Wyatt launched Wyatt Technology in 1983 with a multi-angle light scattering (MALS) detector. Today, the company develops instruments for companies in the biotech, pharmaceutical, polymer, academic, and government industries. Wyatt Technology was sold to Waters for $1.4 billion in 2023.

In addition to his work at the company, Wyatt is the author of more than 70 publications, has contributed to 11 books, and holds more than 30 domestic patents related to laser light scattering and other technologies. He also has more than 60 derived foreign patents and new filings.

