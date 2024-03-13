UK Stainless Steel Supplier Becomes N’GENIUS Product Package Distributor

A UK-based stainless steel manufacturer and stockist has reached an agreement to sell and distribute pipeline and piping packages with products made from the N’GENIUS Series of high strength austenitic stainless steels.

Mr David Toone (left) and Dr Ces Roscoe (right). Image Credit: N’GENIUS

Headquartered in St Helens, Project Pipeline Supply (PPS) provide pipes, fittings, flanges, components and specialist equipment to the offshore oil and gas, process, renewables and defence industries. This unique agreement will allow PPS to offer customers total packages of products made using the N’GENIUS Series, fulfilling an important step in the supply chain for major projects around the world.

As a complete ‘family’ of grades, N’GENIUS represents a wide selection of new high-performance materials which are far superior than conventional austenitic stainless steels – commonly known as the 300 Series – and a cost-effective alternative to more expensive nickel alloys and high-alloy stainless steels.

With outstanding strength and corrosion resistance combined with excellent ductility and toughness at ambient, sub-zero and cryogenic temperatures, the N’GENIUS Series is the perfect choice for pipeline and piping systems in sectors including energy, chemical and petrochemical, hydrogen, LNG, defence, aerospace and many more.

European-based stainless steel producers are conducting Manufacturing Procedure Qualification Tests with a view to providing N’GENIUS grades in various product forms.

Dr Ces Roscoe, CEO of N’GENIUS Materials Technology, said: “The limitations of many materials utilised on certain projects almost forces engineers to specify completely different alloys that aren’t always compatible with one another.

“With such a vast range of grades - all of them high strength austenitic – the N’GENIUS Series enables engineers to use the same type of material which meets the requirements of virtually every pipeline and piping package. It’s the total system material solution.

“This is the first of many exciting developments in the pipeline for N’GENIUS and we look forward to making further announcements in the near future.”

Mr David Toone, Managing Director at PPS, said: “Many companies are now seeking advanced materials for systems that enable them to be utilised in ultra deep waters, last longer and operate safely in more extreme environments. Having seen the technical possibilities for N’GENIUS, we believe it will have a big impact with our existing customers and open up new opportunities in other industries.

“The potential application of these materials in the hydrogen transport and storage sector will be particularly significant and we are now well positioned to become a key part of that supply chain.

“Together, PPS and N’GENIUS can provide expert advice to find the best solution for your projects and this partnership provides the opportunity to source N’GENIUS product packages under one roof.”

End clients, engineers and manufacturers interested in finding out more about the N’GENIUS Series should visit www.ngeniusmaterials.com

Source: https://www.ngeniusmaterials.com/