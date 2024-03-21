Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | New Product

Hiden Analytical Ltd QGA 2.0: Spotlight on Innovative New Features

Hiden Analytical introduces the QGA 2.0, the latest innovation in gas analysis technology, boasting an array of new features that redefine ease of use, efficiency, and performance. This next-generation gas analyser is designed to meet the evolving needs of both academic and industrial researchers.

Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

New Features of the QGA 2.0 Include:

  • Lightweight & Compact Design: Significantly reduced footprint and weight for easier handling and installation.
  • Simplified Start-up: Streamlined operation with a single button managing both pump down and software start.
  • Advanced Electronics: Enhanced functionality and ease of servicing.
  • Environmental Consideration: Eco-friendlier construction with sustainable materials.
  • Broad Compatibility: Supports all available inlets for comprehensive gas analysis.
  • High-Performance Vacuum System: Optional high-performance gas dilution and purge function.
  • Exceptional Speed and Accuracy: Capable of 1000 measurements per second with rapid response time and minimal error.
  • Enhanced Selectivity: Improved discrimination of isobaric mass interferences.
  • Customized Software Package: Tailored for quantitative gas analysis.

These innovative features mark a significant advancement in gas analysis technology, affirming Hiden Analytical’s position as a leader in the field.

Source: https://www.hidenanalytical.com/

