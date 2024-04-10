Malvern Panalytical launches Revontium, the world’s first compact XRF system

Malvern Panalytical today announces the launch of Revontium, the world’s first compact XRF spectrometer, at Analytica Munich. This new instrument delivers powerful elemental analysis with outstanding ease of use in a compact 0.4 m2 footprint, for the optimal balance between precision and efficiency. Revontium offers an alternative to 1-2 kW floor-standing systems, delivering high-quality, repeatable results at a reduced cost of ownership and environmental impact. Together, these benefits are set to open new possibilities for elemental analysis across multiple industries.​​​​​​​

X-ray fluorescence (XRF) is a well-established, non-destructive technology for elemental analysis, with a number of gains over techniques such as inductively coupled plasma spectroscopy (ICP) and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). However, large, floor-standing wavelength-dispersive (WDXRF) instruments can be both energy- and cost-intensive. Revontium is the only XRF spectrometer on the market delivering comparable results and data quality to these larger instruments, at a significantly reduced footprint.

Revontium’s cost of ownership is more than 25% lower than that of WDXRF, AAS, and ICP instruments, due to its reduced need for consumables, and simpler maintenance and sample preparation requirements. Unlike ICP, Revontium needs fewer consumables such as acids and high-purity gases, requires no daily calibration, and analyzes samples in ambient conditions. Unlike high-powered WDXRF instruments, there are no external chiller requirements and associated costs, thanks to internal cooling in the Revontium system. Its power consumption is only 250 watts per hour, compared with 2,000 watts per hour for traditional WDXRF. Together with its small footprint and lack of need for a helium or vacuum pump, Revontium is the most sustainable and practical yet powerful option for elemental analysis.

Revontium helps organizations across a variety of industries comply with increasingly stringent environmental regulations and remain compliant with test methods such as ASTM and ISO. This will be beneficial for users working in cement, mining & minerals, and polymer plants. It also opens new possibilities for elemental analysis in the pharmaceutical sector, either as an alternative to ICP or AAS or as a complementary technique. In addition, after non-destructive XRF analysis using Revontium, the same sample can still be measured using ICP, AAS, XRD, or other methods if required.

Lieven Kempenaers, Product Manager XRF - Malvern Panalytical said: “Revontium provides our customers with powerful elemental analysis in a compact format. I’m particularly looking forward to seeing how and where our customers will use Revontium. Its ease of use, analytical rigor, and low cost of ownership will deliver benefits across the market. Of course, our team is ready to support customers in getting the most out of Revontium. We’re here to help!”

Mark Fleiner, President - Malvern Panalytical, added: “Revontium expands our comprehensive offering in the XRF instrument market. Compared to the next best alternative, this instrument strikes the optimal balance of precision and efficiency, which means more added value for the user. With Revontium, Malvern Panalytical is opening up endless possibilities for elemental analysis, even in industries where XRF hasn’t traditionally been used.”

For more information, please visit the Revontium product page on our website.