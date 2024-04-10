Underfill Epoxy Offers High Glass Transition Temperature and Low Viscosity

Master Bond EP114 is a two component, low viscosity, NASA low outgassing rated, heat cured epoxy that can be effectively utilized for underfill, coating, impregnating and porosity sealing applications.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

This optically clear compound features high dimensional stability due to its nano-silica filler material. It has been successfully tested for abrasion resistance per ASTM D4060-14 and readily withstands 1,000 hours at 85°C and 85% relative humidity.

EP114 has excellent electrical insulation properties with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm and a dielectric constant of 3.35 (60Hz) at 25°C. This system features an exceptionally low coefficient of thermal expansion of 20-22 x 10-6 in/in/°C along with a compressive strength of 24,000-26,000 psi, an ultra-high modulus of more than 1,000,000 psi and a hardness of 85-95 Shore D at 25°C. Also, it has a glass transition temperature of more than 200°C.

EP114 features excellent flow properties with a mixed viscosity of 500-1,500 cps. It offers a long working life after mixing, for example a 100-gram batch at 25°C will yield an open time of 2 to 4 days. The system requires heat for curing. One of the many recommended cure schedules is 2 to 3 hours at 125°C followed by 5-8 hours at 150°C, with a 2 hour or longer post cure at 150-200°C. It is available in various packaging options: syringe kits, 1/2-pint kits, pint kits, and quart kits. It can also be packaged in pre-mixed and frozen syringes, which require storage at -40°C and are suitable for automated dispensing.

Master Bond Epoxies for Underfill Applications

Master Bond's underfill epoxies excel in three key areas: creating a strong connection between the underfill and die passivation layer, adhering exceptionally well to various materials, and enhancing mechanical support for your design. Additionally, they offer superior moisture protection.

Read more about Master Bond’s underfill compounds at https://www.masterbond.com/industries/underfill-encapsulants or contact Tech Support. Phone: +1-201-343-8983 Fax: +1-201-343-2132 Email: [email protected].

​​​​​​​