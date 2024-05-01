Posted in | News | Materials Science

4D Technology Introduces AccuFiz® Duo Fizeau Interferometer

High precision, dynamic interferometer combines short and long coherence capabilities into one system for measuring an expanded range of optics.  

 The AccuFiz Duo Fizeau interferometer combines short and long-coherence sources into one system. Image Credit: 4D Technology 

4D Technology, a subsidiary of Onto Innovation, announced today the launch of the AccuFiz Duo Fizeau interferometer.

The AccuFiz Duo dynamic interferometer uniquely combines the industry-leading AccuFiz D short and long coherence capabilities into a single system.

The AccuFiz Duo’s short coherence mode employs the same patented technology as the AccuFiz D, enabling vibration-insensitive, on-axis, dynamic measurement for high-accuracy measurement of optical-grade surfaces. With a short coherence length source, the AccuFiz Duo measures flats and lenses without the need for coating surfaces to attenuate extraneous interference fringes. This mode enables surface error, transmitted wavefront error, remote cavity, wedge, optical thickness, and homogeneity measurements of plane parallel transparent surfaces down to 0.2mm thick.

The AccuFiz Duo’s additional long coherence source uses a stabilized HeNe laser and operates with all the benefits of a standard phase-shifting Fizeau interferometer.  The long coherence mode enables very long cavity measurements and has spatial carrier dynamic mode as an option for vibration and turbulence mitigation.  It is also useful for standard radius of curvature measurements.  The 632.8 nm HeNe source facilitates measurements with digital holograms as well. 

We are excited to introduce this new offering to the optics community. The AccuFiz Duo provides customers who are challenged with vibration and turbulence with a novel and modular dynamic system to enable them to measure a broader range of optics in a single system, saving on space and cost.

Erik Novak, Vice President and General Manager of 4D Technology.

The AccuFiz Duo has the same compact, lightweight design of the AccuFiz D, with two source modules to enable measurements on a broader range of optics in a lab or shop floor.

4D Technology’s user-friendly 4Sight Focus analysis software is common to both modes. 2D and 3D displays, filtering, and masking tools make quantifying key surface shape simple, and Zernike, Seidel, geometric, and diffraction analyses are all easy to perform.

The new AccuFiz Duo laser interferometer continues 4D Technology’s tradition of offering some of the world’s highest-performing interferometers backed by industry-leading service and applications support.

