Posted in | News | Business | New Product

Micromeritics Launches Technical Collaboration with Fraunhofer Research Institution for Battery Cell Production FFB

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, USA. – MAY 7TH, 2024- Micromeritics Instrument Corporation and Fraunhofer FFB, part of the Fraunhofer Battery Alliance, today announced a technical collaboration focused on the education and training of future scientists and engineers.

​​​​​​​

​​​​​Fraunhofer FFB PreFab in Münster


As part of this collaboration, Micromeritics technologies like the TriStar BET Surface Area Analyzer will be deployed in the materials characterization lab at the new Fraunhofer FFB battery cell production site »PreFab« in Münster. Fraunhofer and Micromeritics scientists will collaborate to develop methods to characterize rapidly evolving battery materials, and training content for individuals employed across the battery value chain in Germany and Europe.

Jonas Henschel, Ph.D., Fraunhofer FFB’s Head of Department Product and Process Development said, “Material and particle characterization are crucial for performance and quality assessments during our lithium and sodium ion battery production. By analyzing promising new materials as well as solid state battery material, we can scale up the synthesis and production process of next generation battery systems. This collaboration with Micromeritics extends our aspirations for a deep understanding of battery materials and its interaction with product characteristics.”

Jeff Hrivnak, Ph.D., Micromeritics’ VP of Market Development said: “There is exciting work happening today at the Fraunhofer Battery Alliance, and specifically Fraunhofer FFB as they develop next generation batteries and advanced production processes. We are pleased to support their innovative work with our own advanced high-performance systems, and we look forward to a collaboration that helps educate tomorrow’s scientists and engineers on battery material characterization.”​​​​​​​​​​​

About Fraunhofer FFB

As a link between science, research, and industry, the main objective of the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Battery Cell Production FFB is to establish a research infrastructure for ecological and economical battery cell production. It intends to accelerate the innovation and commercialization process of production technologies for existing and future cell formats. The focal points of our work gather in all areas around battery production and cell design: from battery technology and certification of new battery types to process optimization in production, application, battery recycling, and further education opportunities.

About Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-performance systems to measure density, surface area and porosity, powder rheology and catalyst activity. 

The company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, USA with manufacturing sites in the U.S. and Europe, and direct sales operations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. (2024, May 07). Micromeritics Launches Technical Collaboration with Fraunhofer Research Institution for Battery Cell Production FFB. AZoM. Retrieved on May 08, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62959.

  • MLA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "Micromeritics Launches Technical Collaboration with Fraunhofer Research Institution for Battery Cell Production FFB". AZoM. 08 May 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62959>.

  • Chicago

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "Micromeritics Launches Technical Collaboration with Fraunhofer Research Institution for Battery Cell Production FFB". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62959. (accessed May 08, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. 2024. Micromeritics Launches Technical Collaboration with Fraunhofer Research Institution for Battery Cell Production FFB. AZoM, viewed 08 May 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62959.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

See all content from Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback