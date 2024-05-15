Hiden Analytical Ltd Announces the Launch of the New HPR-20 OEMS System at 245th ECS Meeting in San Francisco

Hiden Analytical Ltd, a leading provider of gas analysis solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the ground-breaking HPR-20 OEMS (Online Electrochemical Mass Spectrometer) system. This innovative new product will be officially unveiled on our Booth No. 214 at the 245th ECS (The Electrochemical Society) Meeting in San Francisco on May 28th at 10 AM GMT / 2 PM PDT.

Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

The HPR-20 OEMS represents a significant advancement in electrochemical research technology. Designed to seamlessly integrate with electrochemical test cells, this system offers researchers unparalleled capabilities to directly analyse reactions in real-time, enhancing the understanding and development of electrochemical processes.

"We are proud to introduce the HPR-20 OEMS at this prestigious event," said Colin Robertson, Sales Director at Hiden Analytical. "This system is tailor-made for the electrochemical community, offering precise, real-time gas analysis that can significantly accelerate research and development in this critical field."

The unveiling event will feature a live demonstration of the HPR-20 OEMS at Hiden Analytical's booth, conducted by Colin Robertson and Gerard Duffy, USA West Coast Sales and Applications Manager. Attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand the capabilities of this cutting-edge system.

In addition to the in-person launch, there will be an official online unveiling of the HPR-20 OEMS on the same day at 10 AM GMT. Interested parties from around the globe are invited to join the live event, which will include detailed product demonstrations and opportunities for live Q&A.

The HPR-20 OEMS system is set to revolutionize the way electrochemical data is captured and analysed, offering features specifically designed for ease of integration, user-friendly operation, and exceptional performance.

Source: https://www.hidenanalytical.com/