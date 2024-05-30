ABB’s AquaMaster Celebrates 20 Years of Supporting the Water Industry in India with Accurate Flow Measurement

Today, about 2000 AquaMaster units are deployed in the water distribution networks of states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha and New Delhi

When first introduced globally, AquaMaster was the world’s first battery powered electromagnetic flowmeter

AquaMaster electromagnetic flowmeters were first installed in Bengaluru 20 years ago

ABB’s AquaMaster electromagnetic flowmeters were first introduced in India 20 years ago with the first installation in the city of Bengaluru. Today, there are approximately 500 units in operation in the city, helping the water utility with accurate flow measurement. ABB has supplied the AquaMaster to 15 cities spread across 8 states. Over the years, the association that started with Bengaluru has grown with approximately 2000 units operating in the country, in states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, New Delhi and more.

Image Credit: ABB Measurement & Analytics

AquaMaster measures water flow in real time, tracking the exact quantities of water passing through the water network. The flowmeter improves control at pumping stations and reservoirs, helping water utilities measure and optimize water use. Additionally, it enables metering to ensure efficient & equitable water distribution even in areas without power, this helps utilities to pump and distribute treated river water to rural homes.

“Water is an essential resource and basic necessity, hence there is a lot of focus to minimize the water crisis faced globally,” said Krishana Prashanth, Global Product Line Manager Electromagnetic Flowmeters, ABB Measurement & Analytics. "The UN predicts a global water deficit of 40 percent by 2030. As one of the water stressed countries, India is also looking for ways in which it can improve its water network and effective supply. ABB has been a key player in safeguarding India’s water distribution systems through the AquaMaster by guarding against pipeline water losses in the distribution system and helping save water through more efficient resource management.”

The flowmeter offers measurement accuracy down to flow velocities lower than 0.1m/s and detects leaks faster than many conventional solutions. As such AquaMaster is ideal for detecting small but continuous leaks that exacerbate water shortages. This serves as a critical component for leak management within water networks by providing highly reliable low flow measurement performance. The accurate measurement coupled with remote monitoring also helps in managing water thefts, leaks & contributing for NRW reduction.

AquaMaster was the world’s first battery powered electromagnetic flowmeter for water distribution networks. It was invented by ABB engineers in 1988. A series of inventions followed suit, with AquaMaster becoming, amongst others, the world’s first flowmeter with an in-situ electromagnetic verification system in 1996, and the world’s first self-verifying flowmeter in 2006. In 2022, ABB introduced the digital metering solution AquaMaster 4 Mobile Comms, the world’s first electromagnetic flowmeter with bidirectional connectivity. The same year, the solution won “Test and Measurement Product of the Year” in the Instrumentation Excellence Awards.

With over 50 years in the water industry, ABB is recognized globally as a single source supplier of safe, smart, and efficient solutions across the entire water cycle. ABB offers one of the most comprehensive water management and water analysis portfolios in the market.

ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~20,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps customers in process, hybrid and maritime industries improve performance and safety of operations, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. go.abb/processautomation

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB’s more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com