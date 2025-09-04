ABB Marks Three Years Of Supporting Saudi Arabia With Locally Made Gas Analyzer Integration Systems

ABB’s analytical integration systems facility in Dammam has contributed to key energy projects in Saudi Arabia

ABB in Dammam designs, engineers and manufactures gas analyzer integration systems for processing facilities, natural gas liquid plants and mixed-feed crackers

Gas analyzer systems are vital for the effective measurement of gas quality which is key in energy industries such as oil and gas, and petrochemicals

ABB’s 10,000-square-meter integration facility for analytical systems in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, marks its three-year anniversary – an important milestone in supporting crucial energy projects in the Kingdom. The projects include the design, engineering, and manufacturing of gas analyzer integration systems for processing facilities, natural gas liquid plants, and mixed-feed crackers.

The facility can deliver fully integrated customized analyzer systems and solutions. These systems provide accurate measurements of various process gas and liquid components, enabling real-time monitoring of production streams and emissions. Integrated gas and liquid analyzer systems play a critical role in ensuring the safety, reliability, and efficiency of production processes.

“ABB’s work supports the Kingdom's vision to enhance industrial capability, optimize hydrocarbon processing and strengthen local production,” said Ahmed Awadalla, Analyzer System Integration Manager, Middle East & Africa, ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “Our customers in the Kingdom are keen to use the latest technologies to drive efficiency and in three short years we have contributed to key energy projects with locally made systems.”

ABB’s systems have bolstered the construction of a mixed-feed cracker facility, designed to process different grades of feedstocks to produce ethylene. Ethylene is a critical raw material for the petrochemical industry. The tailored analyzer system ensures precise operational control and enhanced efficiency.

Furthermore, ABB supplies the process analyzer system to an unconventional gas field, supporting this ambitious project with a robust and reliable system tailored to the unique requirements of the field. The system enables real-time monitoring of gas quality and composition, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.

For over 40 years, ABB has provided fully customized industrial process and gas analyzer systems to some of the largest oil and gas development projects in the world, from Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Gulf to the Texas Gulf Coast. In addition to Dammam, ABB operates gas analyzer integration facilities in Houston in the United States, Bengaluru in India, and Shanghai in China.

In addition to system integration capacity, the Dammam facility operates a pressure and temperature transmitter production and assembly line.

