New ABB Flowmeter Offers Robust and Simplified Solution for Water and Wastewater Applications

ProcessMaster FEW630 is a new robust and easy to use electromagnetic flowmeter for municipal and industrial water and wastewater flow measurement

Easy setup and operation minimize commissioning time and overcome skills barriers

Digital communications and real-time diagnostics open new opportunities for enhanced lifelong performance

ABB has launched ProcessMaster FEW630, a new robust and easy to use electromagnetic flowmeter for municipal and industrial water and wastewater flow measurement. With this launch, ABB simplifies the selection, operation, maintenance and servicing of its electromagnetic flowmeters in response to the evolving needs of the water and wastewater industry.

The ProcessMaster FEW630 advances water and wastewater flow measurement by utilizing a modular design that can be tailored to meet an extended range of specific requirements in municipal and industrial applications. It meets industry demands for greater robustness and reduced maintenance. Long-lasting, industry-specific wetted part materials offer maximum resistance against abrasion and corrosion, prolonging sensor service life and enabling minimal maintenance in applications such as potable water, wastewater, sewage, sludge, thickened sludge, influent and effluent.

“The water industry faces a multitude of challenges, and accurate flow measurement in water and wastewater treatment plants sits at the heart of addressing many of them,” said Krishna Prashanth, Global Product Line Manager, Electromagnetic Flowmeters, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “While traditional flowmeters struggle with accurate readings of high solids content, the new ProcessMaster will help North American water utilities and the industry address the growing need for smarter water management practices in relation to growing water scarcity and regulatory requirements.“

With municipal and industrial companies facing growing skills and labor shortages, the new ProcessMaster FEW630 has been designed to be as easy as possible to install, use and maintain. Using ABB’s common operating concept for measurement products, the device features standardized configuration and operating procedures and clear text displays that enable parameters to be easily set, adjusted and checked. Together, these reduce the need for training significantly, increasing operator efficiency and reducing the barriers to commissioning, installing and maintaining the flowmeter.

Setting up and commissioning the flowmeter is made easy by built-in smart sensor technology. On initial installation, the flowmeter performs a self‐configuration, automatically replicating all data from the Sensor-Application-Memory into the transmitter. As well as simplifying commissioning and reducing setup time, this feature helps to eliminate the possibility of errors during operation.

Wiring up the flowmeter is also simplified by a four-conductor sensor cable. Easy and quick to connect, it uses color coding to eliminate the risk of wiring errors.

When it comes to maintenance, continuous self-monitoring of the sensor and transmitter and extensive real-time diagnostic functions checking the transmitter, sensor and wiring, enable quick and easy troubleshooting. Other functions include a built-in noise and grounding check that verifies the installation is correct, providing the assurance that the flowmeter will deliver accurate measurement from day one. The integrity of the flow sensor and transmitter during operation is also checked by an in-built verification function that can be set to run at scheduled intervals to verify the flowrate reading remains correct.

When integrated with a digital asset management solution such as the ABB Ability™ SmartMaster device management tool, the instrument plays a key role in maximizing process optimization.

The ProcessMaster FEW630 is now available in the United States. It will be available in the rest of the world at the end of 2024.

