Strongwell Signs Multi-State Utility Rep Agreement with NTS

Strongwell (USA), the recognized leader in the manufacture of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites utilizing the pultrusion process, announces the addition of National Transformer Sales, Inc., more commonly known as NTS, as a manufacturer sales representative agency for the utility markets in the states of Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and the panhandle region of Florida.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, NTS has served the electrical utility market for over 35 years with the mission to empower electric utilities across the United States with exceptional service, unparalleled expertise, and innovative solutions. Strongwell-produced products are ideal for many electric utility applications due to their low electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, EMI and RFI transparency, ease of installation, and long-term durability.

“The knowledgeable, experienced team at NTS is a good fit to represent Strongwell to assist utilities in choosing the right products to meet their needs,” said David Gibbs, Strongwell’s vice president, sales and engineering.

It is a win for utility customers, NTS, and Strongwell.”

For more information on Strongwell, visit www.strongwell.com. For more information on NTS, visit https://ntsrep.com/.