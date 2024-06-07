Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | Business

Strongwell Signs Multi-State Utility Rep Agreement with NTS

Strongwell (USA), the recognized leader in the manufacture of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites utilizing the pultrusion process, announces the addition of National Transformer Sales, Inc., more commonly known as NTS, as a manufacturer sales representative agency for the utility markets in the states of Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and the panhandle region of Florida.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, NTS has served the electrical utility market for over 35 years with the mission to empower electric utilities across the United States with exceptional service, unparalleled expertise, and innovative solutions. Strongwell-produced products are ideal for many electric utility applications due to their low electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, EMI and RFI transparency, ease of installation, and long-term durability.

“The knowledgeable, experienced team at NTS is a good fit to represent Strongwell to assist utilities in choosing the right products to meet their needs,” said David Gibbs, Strongwell’s vice president, sales and engineering.

It is a win for utility customers, NTS, and Strongwell.”

For more information on Strongwell, visit www.strongwell.com. For more information on NTS, visit https://ntsrep.com/.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Strongwell Corporation. (2024, June 07). Strongwell Signs Multi-State Utility Rep Agreement with NTS. AZoM. Retrieved on June 07, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63152.

  • MLA

    Strongwell Corporation. "Strongwell Signs Multi-State Utility Rep Agreement with NTS". AZoM. 07 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63152>.

  • Chicago

    Strongwell Corporation. "Strongwell Signs Multi-State Utility Rep Agreement with NTS". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63152. (accessed June 07, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Strongwell Corporation. 2024. Strongwell Signs Multi-State Utility Rep Agreement with NTS. AZoM, viewed 07 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63152.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Strongwell Corporation

See all content from Strongwell Corporation

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback