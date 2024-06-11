Posted in | News | New Product

Shimadzu’s MALDI EasyCare Upgrade for MALDI-8000 Series TOF Mass Spectrometers Helps to Maintain Optimal Performance for Challenging Applications

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments introduces its MALDI EasyCare solution that provides a convenient way for users of the MALDI-8000 Series TOF Mass Spectrometers to perform routine upkeep on the system. The MALDI EasyCare solution increases uptime and reduces costs because it enables operators to care for the system themselves without the need for service engineer maintenance calls.

Image Credit: Shimadzu Scientific Instruments Inc.

Shimadzu’s MALDI EasyCare solution specifically addresses the challenge of MALDI-TOF ion optics contamination, which reduces instrument performance. With the MALDI EasyCare solution, operators can easily remove, clean and refit ion optics. The software wizard automatically tunes deflectors and the detector to optimize instrument performance.

Shimadzu benchtop MALDI instruments updated with the MALDI EasyCare solution retain the same class-leading performance as the previous models, ensuring an outstanding combination of mass resolution and sensitivity. Operators can easily upgrade EasyCare-ready versions of the MALDI-8020 and the dual-polarity MALDI-8030 through a software license activation.

The MALDI EasyCare solution is ideal for running high shot number applications like MALDI imaging and more challenging applications using samples that rapidly contaminate instrument optics. MALDI EasyCare instruments are designed to operate more consistently for longer periods of time, resulting in improved performance continuity.

