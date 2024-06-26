Advancing Battery Performance — Bettersize’s Upcoming Webinar

Join Bettersize upcoming webinar, “Advancing Battery Performance Through Particle Size and Shape Analysis” — Wednesday, July 17, 2024 | 10:00 - 11:00 (EDT).

Bettersize Instruments, a leading manufacturer of particle analysis instrumentation, will host an informative webinar on advancing battery performance. The webinar aims to provide valuable insights into the crucial role of particle size and shape analysis of battery materials and how the combination of laser diffraction and image analysis can better help enhance the lifespan of batteries.

Advancing Battery Performance Through Particle Size and Shape Analysis

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

10:00 - 11:00 (EDT)

The webinar will cover a range of topics, including how particle size and shape can affect the performance of battery materials and slurry. How laser diffraction and image analysis can help you enhance battery performance ? Attendees will have the opportunity to explore case studies and understand how to optimize their battery production processes. A live question-and-answer session with industry experts will also be included, providing a platform for participants to engage and seek advice.

This webinar is an opportunity for anyone looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving battery industry. Attendees will have actionable insights and a deeper understanding of how to enhance battery performance through advanced particle analysis.

