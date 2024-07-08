Posted in | News | Business

H.E.L Group Appoints Professor Yih-Shing Duh as Chief Scientific Advisor

H.E.L Group (H.E.L), a global developer and manufacturer of innovative laboratory tools for process optimization, safety, and scale-up, today announced the appointment of Professor Yih-Shing Duh as Chief Scientific Advisor. Bringing over 30 years of experience in thermal safety, Professor Duh will support the continued development of H.E.L’s comprehensive portfolio of battery calorimeters.

Dr Duh is currently a professor at Xiamen University, where he leads the Reaction Risk Evaluation Laboratory (RHEL) of Gulei Institute of Petrochemical Research, working in collaboration with H.E.L China to develop thermal testing protocols for lithium-ion batteries using H.E.L’s BTC-130.

Dr Duh has held numerous academic teaching positions at the Industrial Technology Research Institute of Taiwan, Taiwan United University, and Yunlin University of Science and Technology.

Professor Duh has previously supported H.E.L in enhancing its battery testing product portfolio, conducting relevant product principles and industry application training for H.E.L’s sales and after-sales personnel, and advising customers through the BTC User Training Conference.

As Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor Duh will continue his involvement with H.E.L’s application support team, conducting calorimeter demonstrations and customer data analysis, as well as driving the continued development and expansion of H.E.L’s reaction calorimeters.

“Following a long-standing relationship with Professor Duh, we are thrilled to officially appoint him as our Chief Scientific Advisor. His extensive experience in lithium-ion battery thermal safety will be invaluable in supporting the growth of the battery market in China, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Xiamen University to develop safer, larger batteries.”

Allen Wang, General Manager, H.E.L China

“I am delighted to be working with H.E.L Group, both in an advisory capacity, and through our joint research efforts into reaction hazard safety at the RHEL. H.E.L’s range of battery calorimeters is highly innovative, providing accurate insights into the thermal behavior of batteries, and I look forward to demonstrating their efficacy to customers and partners through the upcoming seminars at Xiamen University.”

Professor Yih-Shing Duh, Scientific Advisor at H.E.L Group

To register for Professor Duh’s seminar, please visit: www.helgroup.cn/newsinfo/7244377.html or to find out more about H.E.L’s products, visit: www.helgroup.com

