Harper International Receives Order for Scientific Line for Pitch Carbon Fiber

Buffalo, NY - Harper International, world leader in thermal processing solutions for advanced materials, has been awarded a contract to engineer and manufacture a Scientific Line for the production of Bitumen Pitch Carbon to be installed at Alberta Innovates, located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The facility will be operated by InnoTech Alberta, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alberta Innovates. The equipment delivery and start-up services are scheduled within 2025.

Image Credit: TEEREXZ/Shutterstock.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

This pilot scale equipment will be used by researchers as part of the Carbon Fibre Grand Challenge launched by Alberta Innovates to accelerate the development of large-scale production pathways for short and continuous carbon fiber from bitumen-derived feedstocks. Phase III of the competition will allow projects to demonstrate in a repeatable manner the ability to manufacture carbon fiber, incorporate the carbon fiber into protypes, and understand the techno-economics associated with the designed process.

“Harper is pleased to support Alberta Innovates Carbon Fibre Grand Challenge to successfully create an alternative carbon fiber precursor with our customized Scientific Line. Carbon Fiber from bitumen-derived precursor will significantly lower the price and have a smaller environmental impact.” says Briana Tom, Harper Sales Engineer.

About Harper International

Harper International is a global leader in complete thermal processing solutions and technical services for the production of advanced materials. From concept to commercialization, from research scale to full production line operations, Harper delivers the most innovative furnace and oven designs in the world. For decades, they have pioneered thermal processing technology innovations with a focus on systems operating from 500 to 3000°C and in non-ambient atmospheres. For additional information, please visit www.harperintl.com or email [email protected].

About Alberta Innovates

Alberta Innovates manages nearly 1,300 projects in a portfolio valued at $1.33 billion. We work with innovators in all sectors of the economy and all corners of the province to drive entrepreneurship, applied research and industry development. With our impact-based funding programs and services, we are transforming energy systems for a net-zero world, promoting the responsible use of land and water, leveraging provincial strengths in agriculture, and contributing to improved health and well-being by harnessing digital tech and data. We are also advancing emerging technologies and strengthening entrepreneurship for a strong and diversified economy. We operate in 11 locations with more than one million sq. ft. of industrial testing and lab facilities, and 600 acres of farmland. We employ nearly 600 highly skilled scientists, business and technical professionals. From funding to commercialization, we are Alberta’s innovation engine! See what entrepreneurs say about our coaching and support. Learn how Alberta Innovates.

About InnoTech Alberta

InnoTech Alberta is a leading research and technology organization serving the needs of industry, entrepreneurs and the public sector. Our expertise and industrial-scale research and demonstration facilities accelerate and de-risk technology development and deployment with a focus on industrial solutions, commercial application and testing. We are Alberta’s innovation engine with over 100 years of bold ideas that feed, grow, fuel, and build Alberta’s agriculture, energy, environment, and forestry sectors. Visit us at: InnoTechAlberta.ca. Visit us at InnoTechAlberta.ca​​​​​​​