Littelfuse Adds ITV2718 5-Amp Rated Battery Protector Series to Prevent Li-ion Battery Pack Damage

Littelfuse, Inc., an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced the extension of its ITV2718 surface-mountable Li-ion battery protector series. These fuses safeguard Li-ion battery packs against overcurrent and overcharging (overvoltage) conditions—even when fast charging.

Image Credit: Littelfuse, Inc.

The latest addition, the ITV2718, provides a five-amp, three-terminal fuse in a 2.7 x 1.8 mm footprint. The innovative design utilizes an embedded fuse and heater element combination to respond quickly, interrupting the battery pack’s charging or discharging circuit before overcharging or overheating conditions occur.



The ITV2718 Battery Protector is suited for a wide range of consumer electronics applications, including:

Game consoles

E-call

Portable routers

Portable modems

Smartphones

Notebooks and tablets

“By extending our ITV line of li-ion battery pack protection fuses even further to include these new five-amp-rated devices, Littelfuse is providing electronics engineers even more options for their next-gen consumer electronics designs,” said Stephen Li, Global Product Manager at Littelfuse. “Continuing to expand our portfolio of surface-mountable, three-terminal battery pack protectors enables us to provide these product development teams with even greater, more innovative solutions in battery protection.”

The ITV2718 offers these key benefits:

Prevents overcurrent and overcharging battery pack damage via fast response time and low internal resistance.

Surface-mount design simplifies automated printed circuit board (PCB) assembly.

Meets industry safety requirements via UL and TUV certifications for faster compliance approval.

Halogen-free and RoHS-compliant environmentally friendly components.

How it works: The embedded three-terminal fuse cuts off the circuit immediately when an overcurrent condition occurs. The heater element, embedded directly under the fuse element, generates enough heat to blow the fuse once the IC or FET detects overcharging.

Availability