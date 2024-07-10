Posted in | News | Energy | New Product

Littelfuse Adds ITV2718 5-Amp Rated Battery Protector Series to Prevent Li-ion Battery Pack Damage

Littelfuse, Inc., an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced the extension of its ITV2718 surface-mountable Li-ion battery protector series. These fuses safeguard Li-ion battery packs against overcurrent and overcharging (overvoltage) conditions—even when fast charging.

Image Credit: Littelfuse, Inc.

The latest addition, the ITV2718, provides a five-amp, three-terminal fuse in a 2.7 x 1.8 mm footprint. The innovative design utilizes an embedded fuse and heater element combination to respond quickly, interrupting the battery pack’s charging or discharging circuit before overcharging or overheating conditions occur.

The ITV2718 Battery Protector is suited for a wide range of consumer electronics applications, including:

  • Game consoles
  • E-call
  • Portable routers
  • Portable modems
  • Smartphones
  • Notebooks and tablets

“By extending our ITV line of li-ion battery pack protection fuses even further to include these new five-amp-rated devices, Littelfuse is providing electronics engineers even more options for their next-gen consumer electronics designs,” said Stephen Li, Global Product Manager at Littelfuse. “Continuing to expand our portfolio of surface-mountable, three-terminal battery pack protectors enables us to provide these product development teams with even greater, more innovative solutions in battery protection.”

The ITV2718 offers these key benefits:

  • Prevents overcurrent and overcharging battery pack damage via fast response time and low internal resistance.
  • Surface-mount design simplifies automated printed circuit board (PCB) assembly.
  • Meets industry safety requirements via UL and TUV certifications for faster compliance approval.
  • Halogen-free and RoHS-compliant environmentally friendly components.

How it works: The embedded three-terminal fuse cuts off the circuit immediately when an overcurrent condition occurs. The heater element, embedded directly under the fuse element, generates enough heat to blow the fuse once the IC or FET detects overcharging.

Availability

The ITV2718 is available in tape and reel format in quantities of 4,000. Sample requests are accepted through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.

Source:

Littelfuse, Inc.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Littelfuse, Inc.. (2024, July 10). Littelfuse Adds ITV2718 5-Amp Rated Battery Protector Series to Prevent Li-ion Battery Pack Damage. AZoM. Retrieved on July 10, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63323.

  • MLA

    Littelfuse, Inc.. "Littelfuse Adds ITV2718 5-Amp Rated Battery Protector Series to Prevent Li-ion Battery Pack Damage". AZoM. 10 July 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63323>.

  • Chicago

    Littelfuse, Inc.. "Littelfuse Adds ITV2718 5-Amp Rated Battery Protector Series to Prevent Li-ion Battery Pack Damage". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63323. (accessed July 10, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Littelfuse, Inc.. 2024. Littelfuse Adds ITV2718 5-Amp Rated Battery Protector Series to Prevent Li-ion Battery Pack Damage. AZoM, viewed 10 July 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63323.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback