Littelfuse Introduces Compact, High-Reliability, Low Capacitance TVS Diode Series for Avionics

Littelfuse, Inc., an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, is proud to announce the release of the new SMBLCE-HR/HRA, SMCLCE-HR/HRA, and SMDLCE-HR/HRA High-Reliability Low Capacitance TVS Diode Series. This groundbreaking series of TVS diodes is designed to safeguard avionics equipment from lightning and other overvoltage threats, setting a new standard in high-reliability protection for the aviation industry.

SMxLCE-HR/HRA TVS Diode Series. Image Credit: Littelfuse, Inc.

The SMBLCE-HR/HRA (600 W), SMCLCE-HR/HRA (1500 W), and SMDLCE-HR/HRA (3000 W) series stand out for their unique combination of high reliability and low capacitance in compact JEDEC DO-214AA and DO-214AB packages. These diodes are meticulously designed, manufactured, and screened to eliminate early failures, ensuring consistent performance without degradation even under continuous surge conditions. With capacitance values as low as 50 pF and power ratings ranging from 600 to 3000 watts, these TVS diodes offer unparalleled protection for sensitive avionics data lines. View the video.

The new TVS diodes are ideal for a range of avionics applications, including:

  • flight control systems,
  • Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC),
  • radar systems, and
  • other high-speed data interfaces.

By offering exceptional protection against overvoltage threats, these diodes ensure the reliability and safety of critical avionics equipment.

“Today’s aircraft designs are increasingly utilizing new composite materials and higher data speeds,” said Charlie Cai, Director of Product Management, Protection Business, Semiconductor Business Unit at Littelfuse. “This trend necessitates a higher level of lightning protection for all electronic equipment and electrical systems. Our new TVS diodes, with enhanced power ratings of 600 to 3000 watts in very compact surface-mount packages, will enable electronics engineers to design equipment that meets the high-grade regulatory requirements for protecting data lines.”

The SMxLCE-HR/HRA TVS Diode Series offers the following key features and benefits:

  • High Power Density: Available with power ratings of 600, 1500, and 3000 watts in DO-214AA and DO-214AB surface mount (SMC) packages, which are very compact and PCB layout-friendly.
  • Low Capacitance: Capacitance values are kept below 50 pF, ensuring minimal signal distortion and maximum data integrity.
  • High Reliability: Manufactured with rigorous reliability up-screening processes to ensure robust overvoltage protection and eliminate early failures.
  • Enhanced Surge Life: Designed for unlimited surge life within specified limits, providing robust protection against overvoltage events.
  • Regulatory Compliance: Helps designers meet stringent regulatory standards such as DO-160 for aircraft lightning protection.

Availability

The SMxLCE-HR/HRA TVS Diode Series are available in tape and reel packages of 500. Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.

Source:

Littelfuse, Inc

