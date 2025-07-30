Industry’s First Protection Thyristor in DO-214AB Package Rated for 2 kA Surges

Littelfuse, Inc., a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today announced the launch of the Pxxx0S3H SIDACtor® Protection Thyristor Series, the industry’s first 2 kA surge protection component in a DO-214AB (SMC) package.

Image Credit: Littelfuse, Inc.

This compact solution offers robust defense against severe transient events while enabling product miniaturization, which is ideal for next-generation power and energy designs.

The Pxxx0S3H Series is purpose-built for AC and DC power lines in demanding environments. It provides exceptional surge immunity for applications such as industrial power supplies, automotive battery charging systems, solar inverters, UPS/AC distribution systems, and ICT equipment. With its high current handling and compact footprint, the Pxxx0S3H enables engineers to meet IEC 61000-4-5 Level 4 requirements while reducing overall device size.

“Design engineers are under increasing pressure to fit more functionality into smaller enclosures without sacrificing safety,” said Ben Huang, Director of Product Marketing Management, Protection Semiconductor Business at Littelfuse.

“The Pxxx0S3H Series addresses that need with a best-in-class combination of compact packaging, surge durability, and regulatory compliance, outperforming traditional MOV- or GDT-based solutions that degrade over time.”

Key Differentiators and Benefits

High Surge Capability in Compact Footprint: First 2 kA (8/20 µs) surge-rated protection thyristor in DO-214AB package, significantly smaller than traditional TO-262 solutions.

First 2 kA (8/20 µs) surge-rated protection thyristor in DO-214AB package, significantly smaller than traditional TO-262 solutions. Long-Term Reliability: The semiconductor-based design withstands repeated high-energy surge events without degrading, unlike legacy GDT or MOV-based devices.

The semiconductor-based design withstands repeated high-energy surge events without degrading, unlike legacy GDT or MOV-based devices. Regulatory Compliance: Aids system compliance with IEC-61000-4-5 Level 4 standards for surge immunity.

Aids system compliance with IEC-61000-4-5 Level 4 standards for surge immunity. Miniaturization-Ready: Compact dimensions (6.22 mm × 7.11 mm × 2.62 mm) support dense industrial, automotive, and solar energy systems designs.

Compact dimensions (6.22 mm × 7.11 mm × 2.62 mm) support dense industrial, automotive, and solar energy systems designs. Flexible Deployment: It can be used standalone or combined with an MOV for tailored protection architectures.

Target Markets and Applications

Industrial and factory automation power supplies

Automotive battery management and EV wall charging systems

Solar DC/AC inverter protection

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and high-current AC distribution

Harsh environment ICT infrastructure

Energy storage systems and IoT-connected power devices

The Pxxx0S3H Series allows engineers to design smaller, more reliable, and longer-lasting systems without compromise by replacing bulky and degradation-prone protection components.

Availability

The Pxxx0S3H Series SIDACtor Protection Thyristors are available in tape-and-reel quantities of 3,000. Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.