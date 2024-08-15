Posted in | News | Business

Metrohm Expands Raman Chemical Warfare Agent Library

A recent update to the Raman Chemical Warfare Agents (CWA) library increases the number of compounds that can be identified to 111 deadly substances. This reflects Metrohm’s continued dedication to developing comprehensive Raman libraries for individual markets and applications. The CWA library is a part of the overall Metrohm Comprehensive Raman Library, which contains over 20,150 compounds.

Identifying CWAs is critical for both disposal operations and warfighters engaged in active conflict. This library focuses on chemical precursors, nerve agents, and the largest collection of Novichok compounds available. It supports disposal and mitigation of historical and current threats.

Metrohm assembled this library with the support of various agencies and global security teams. Coupled with the Illicit and General Chemicals Library and the Explosives Library, it is a comprehensive identification solution for police, narcotics officers, border patrol agents, first responders, and HazMat teams. Each library is specifically designed and optimized for the highest performance on MIRA and TacticID handheld devices.

The CWA library is a valuable tool that helps first responders discover and mitigate threats to public safety.

Image Credit: m-oem

About Metrohm Spectro

Metrohm Spectro, Inc. is composed of the photonics and spectroscopy companies of the Metrohm group including B&W Tek and Innovative Photonics Solutions. Metrohm Spectro develops and manufactures stabilized lasers, modular spectrometers, and handheld and laboratory instruments. Component lasers and spectrometers are customized and brought to market through the moem brand. m-oem is a global brand and a preferred partner for customers pursuing projects in applied spectroscopy, photonics, electrochemistry, and sensor systems. Metrohm Spectro brings laboratory products to market through the extensive sales and support network of Metrohm.

