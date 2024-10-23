Introducing the Metrohm TacticID-1064 ST

Metrohm is proud to introduce the new TacticID-1064 ST, an innovative device for material identification using see-through Raman technology. 1064 nm laser technology combines with dedicated sampling accessories and advanced data algorithms to analyze substances through many containers. By quickly separating the signature of the container from its contents, the Metrohm TacticID-1064 ST delivers accurate results and reduces operator exposure to potentially harmful materials.

Designed for Efficiency

Designed for optimized and efficient measurements, the TacticID-1064 ST is compact and user-friendly – eliminating the need to set up complicated methods. An innovative accessory recognition feature ensures seamless operation and minimizes operator training. This handheld device provides reliable results at the sample contact point, guaranteeing faster outcomes, reduced downtime, and heightened confidence in the material identification process.

Any Sample, Anywhere

Chemical identification in quality control, forensics, hazmat, and customs checkpoints demands precise material identification. With its extensive Raman library and onboard guides, the TacticID-1074 ST is designed to handle a wide range of substances during an extended shift or at the site of a dangerous chemical spill. It delivers accurate results when it matters most.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ TacticID-1064 ST is a reliable partner, designed to keep up with the work, no matter how challenging the environment. ​​​​​​​Image Credit: Metrohm AG

Accuracy When It Matters Most

With advanced optics and powerful processors, TacticID-1064 ST ensures fast, accurate results in critical situations. Leveraging the Metrohm Comprehensive Library of over 26,000 compounds, matching the Raman spectrum to a chemical, threat, narcotic or explosive precursor is faster and easier than ever. Metrohm libraries are made by Metrohm, for Metrohm to ensure the highest accuracy possible. It’s more than a tool; it’s your trusted partner for making informed, confident decisions every time.

“The new Metrohm TacticID-1064 ST is the result of collaboration and innovation by our product, engineering and applications teams,” said Nancy Morris, President and CEO of Metrohm Spectro.

“Metrohm products are separated from the competition by their performance and reputation for quality and comprehensive support. We are proud to have this new product in the Metrohm family.”

About Metrohm

Metrohm is one of the world’s most trusted manufacturers of high-precision laboratory and process analysis instruments. The company was founded in 1943 by engineer Bertold Suhner in Herisau, Switzerland, where it is headquartered to this day. Metrohm offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical technologies ranging from titration and ion chromatography to near-infrared and Raman spectroscopy, as well as several other techniques. Metrohm sells its products and provides services through its local subsidiaries and exclusive distributors in more than 120 countries worldwide. In a nutshell, our mission is to help customers from virtually every industry analyze and maintain the quality of their products at every stage in the manufacturing process and beyond. Since 1982, Metrohm has been owned 100% by the non-profit Metrohm Foundation. This foundation keeps to its purpose to support charitable, philanthropic, and cultural projects in eastern Switzerland and, above all, ensure the independence of the company.