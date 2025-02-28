Posted in | News | New Product

New Metrohm Raman Library Updates Expand Applications Reach

Metrohm Spectro is pleased to announce the latest update to the Metrohm Comprehensive Raman Library (MCRL). This release represents a significant upgrade for TacticID, MIRA XTR and i-Raman systems, with over 27,749 entries. This release of the MCRL includes additional sub-libraries to support dedicated material identification analyzers for organic chemicals, narcotics and polymers.

Comprehensive

With over > 27,700 substance, the MCRL simplifies material identification for Raman customers in diverse industries. Library metadata includes compound descriptions and physical properties, as well as safety information, making it ideal for instant analysis of unknown materials.

Accurate

Metrohm acquires high-resolution spectral libraries using our own instruments. All entries are collected at 785 and 1064 nm for the highest level of matching accuracy. Our XTR fluorescence rejection algorithm is also used in data collection resulting in superior library matching for the most challenging compounds. As appropriate, SERS spectra are also collected to increase the sensitivity of Raman for trace chemical identification. Creating Metrohm libraries using Metrohm instruments provides the most trustworthy and precise analysis of substances and mixtures.

Adaptable

Sub-libraries offer faster, targeted identification for known samples. For broader applications, larger libraries such as the Illicit and General Chemical Library or the complete Organics Library are available. Specialized libraries, including those for personal care products, minerals, and chemical warfare agents, cater to highly specific needs, from industrial production to national security.

 Sub-libraries of compounds available in the MCRL include:

  • Chemical Warfare agents*
  • Dyes, Pigments, and Stains
  • Explosives and Explosive precursors*
  • Illicit and General Chemicals
  • Inorganics and Organometallics
  • Minerals, metals and gemstones • Organics – Halogenated Group
  • Organics – Nitrogen Group
  •  Organics – Oxygen Group
  • Organics – Sulfur Group
  • Personal Care Products
  • Polymers and Polymer Additives

* Not all libraries are available in all regions, export licenses required. Please contact your local Metrohm sales organization for more information.

Metrohm library development is a continuous process, Library updates demonstrate our commitment to innovation and providing customers with the most comprehensive libraries in constantly evolving markets.

About Metrohm Spectro

Metrohm Spectro, Inc. is composed of the photonics and spectroscopy companies of the Metrohm group including Metrohm Raman, B&W Tek, and Innovative Photonics Solutions. Metrohm Spectro develops and manufactures stabilized lasers, modular spectrometers, and handheld and laboratory instruments. Component lasers and spectrometers are customized and brought to market through the m-oem brand. m-oem is a global brand and a preferred partner for customers pursuing projects in applied spectroscopy, photonics, electrochemistry, and sensor systems. Metrohm Spectro brings laboratory products to market through the extensive sales and support network of Metrohm.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrohm AG. (2025, February 28). New Metrohm Raman Library Updates Expand Applications Reach. AZoM. Retrieved on February 28, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64305.

  • MLA

    Metrohm AG. "New Metrohm Raman Library Updates Expand Applications Reach". AZoM. 28 February 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64305>.

  • Chicago

    Metrohm AG. "New Metrohm Raman Library Updates Expand Applications Reach". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64305. (accessed February 28, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Metrohm AG. 2025. New Metrohm Raman Library Updates Expand Applications Reach. AZoM, viewed 28 February 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64305.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Metrohm AG

See all content from Metrohm AG

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback