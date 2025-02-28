New Metrohm Raman Library Updates Expand Applications Reach

Metrohm Spectro is pleased to announce the latest update to the Metrohm Comprehensive Raman Library (MCRL). This release represents a significant upgrade for TacticID, MIRA XTR and i-Raman systems, with over 27,749 entries. This release of the MCRL includes additional sub-libraries to support dedicated material identification analyzers for organic chemicals, narcotics and polymers.

Comprehensive

With over > 27,700 substance, the MCRL simplifies material identification for Raman customers in diverse industries. Library metadata includes compound descriptions and physical properties, as well as safety information, making it ideal for instant analysis of unknown materials.

Accurate

Metrohm acquires high-resolution spectral libraries using our own instruments. All entries are collected at 785 and 1064 nm for the highest level of matching accuracy. Our XTR fluorescence rejection algorithm is also used in data collection resulting in superior library matching for the most challenging compounds. As appropriate, SERS spectra are also collected to increase the sensitivity of Raman for trace chemical identification. Creating Metrohm libraries using Metrohm instruments provides the most trustworthy and precise analysis of substances and mixtures.

Adaptable

Sub-libraries offer faster, targeted identification for known samples. For broader applications, larger libraries such as the Illicit and General Chemical Library or the complete Organics Library are available. Specialized libraries, including those for personal care products, minerals, and chemical warfare agents, cater to highly specific needs, from industrial production to national security.

Sub-libraries of compounds available in the MCRL include:

Chemical Warfare agents*

Dyes, Pigments, and Stains

Explosives and Explosive precursors*

Illicit and General Chemicals

Inorganics and Organometallics

Minerals, metals and gemstones • Organics – Halogenated Group

Organics – Nitrogen Group

Organics – Oxygen Group

Organics – Sulfur Group

Personal Care Products

Polymers and Polymer Additives

* Not all libraries are available in all regions, export licenses required. Please contact your local Metrohm sales organization for more information.

Metrohm library development is a continuous process, Library updates demonstrate our commitment to innovation and providing customers with the most comprehensive libraries in constantly evolving markets.

About Metrohm Spectro

Metrohm Spectro, Inc. is composed of the photonics and spectroscopy companies of the Metrohm group including Metrohm Raman, B&W Tek, and Innovative Photonics Solutions. Metrohm Spectro develops and manufactures stabilized lasers, modular spectrometers, and handheld and laboratory instruments. Component lasers and spectrometers are customized and brought to market through the m-oem brand. m-oem is a global brand and a preferred partner for customers pursuing projects in applied spectroscopy, photonics, electrochemistry, and sensor systems. Metrohm Spectro brings laboratory products to market through the extensive sales and support network of Metrohm.